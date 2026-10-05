Clemson Football Loses Starting Cornerback For 2026 Season

Clemson’s been plagued by the injury bug throughout the first several weeks of the 2026 season. Now, the Tigers will be down an important piece in their secondary.

Junior cornerback Corian Gipson will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, suffering it in Clemson’s loss to No. 4 Miami this past weekend. Gipson aggravated it in the game, doing enough to require season-ending surgery in the coming days. Head coach Dabo Swinney revealed the news during Monday’s teleconference.

Especially with how dominant Clemson’s secondary has been over the last three weeks or so, the loss of Gipson is a major blow to the Tigers. Gipson joined Elliot Washington II and Ashton Hampton as the starting three corners, going in the nickel at the TIGER position while Washington and Hampton played out wide.

That will change for the remainder of the season, and it’s a game in which Gipson was a critical contributor. He recorded five tackles, a pass deflection and a forced fumble on Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, although he would regain possession for a Hurricane touchdown. Swinney also revealed that Gipson wasn’t 100% in that game, making the performance even more impressive.

Now, the junior will be sidelined for the remainder of the year, and defensive coordinator Tom Allen will have options at the nickel position to help fill the role that the Fort Worth, Texas, native had in 2026.

Swinney said that safety Ronan Hanafin will see more time at that position, with Auburn transfer Donovan Starr also playing more of a role in Clemson’s secondary in weeks to come. The Tigers also have senior Branden Strozier to aid the effort, who has been seen coming in for starters before over the course of the five-game season so far.

Hampton could also see more snaps at nickel, especially if there’s a standout slot receiver the opponent has that Allen wants to nullify in the game.

Gipson is a former four-star recruit from the 2024 class, being a top-100 recruit who had high expectations to take a jump in his junior season. Now, that will have to wait until 2027 to do so.

Clemson will have some time before Swinney has to decide on a starter, though. The Tigers head into the bye week for an extra week of preparation. They’ll be back in action on Oct. 17 against Charleston Southern at home, coming at a noon kickoff.

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