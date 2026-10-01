3 Storylines I'm Watching in Clemson's Matchup With No. 4 Miami

Clemson’s biggest home contest of the season is only a few days away, welcoming in the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes in both teams’ third ACC contest of the season.

Both teams enter the contest perfect in conference play, looking to get a major leg up on the rest of the teams with a 3-0 start to their respective season. Clemson will have the uphill battle of playing the most productive offense in the first four weeks of the schedule.

With that being said, here are three storylines I’m looking forward to watching in Saturday night’s primetime game.

Unstoppable Force vs. Immovable Object

Clemson’s defense is playing its best football at the right time, only allowing six points in its last six quarters while turning the ball over at an elite rate.

On the other side, Miami’s offense averaged over 588 yards per game in its first four games, which is the best in the country thus far. It’s led by Duke transfer Darian Mensah and sophomore wide receiver Malachi Toney, who link up on nearly every important down to keep the chains moving for the Hurricanes.

I’m watching the Clemson secondary against that group this weekend, with cornerbacks Ashton Hampton and Elliot Washington II continuing to raise their draft stocks with each game this season. If they can get a turnover on Mensah early, it could flip the script on this game or give the Tigers’ offense a necessary spark.

How Does Weather Factor?

As of Thursday morning, the radar is planning for a 40% chance of rain around kickoff, while Saturday overall has a 75% chance of precipitation. Clemson football is already preparing for a potential rain game, posting on social media the last time a top-10 team was inside Death Valley for a game like that: 2015 Notre Dame.

Now, a downpour would favor the Tigers, who have been running the ball at a better rate than at any other time this season. With a true freshman quarterback in Tait Reynolds, Chad Morris has relied on his ground game to move the chains, and it was the most important factor in Clemson’s wins over North Carolina and Cal.

This will be something we continue to monitor as it gets closer to game time. Hopefully, lightning delays aren’t the factor we take away from this point during this weekend’s game, but knowing Clemson’s luck, there’s always a chance.

Strides in The Freshman

Speaking of Reynolds, the last true freshman quarterback to beat a top-5 team was Bo Nix with Auburn in 2019. Clemson’s starting quarterback has a chance to be the next player to do that this weekend.

The Queen Creek, Ariz., native has been shaky throughout his first four games as a collegiate athlete, but he’s gotten better with each game and has trusted the process. As he continues to play, the game will slow down for Reynolds as well.

Miami’s secondary is also a point to bring up: it’s pretty banged up. Several cornerbacks are either questionable to play or out of the contest on Saturday, meaning Reynolds will be throwing to receivers who are being defended deep in the depth chart.

Perhaps it’s the freshman’s true breakout game, lining up with the special comments head coach Dabo Swinney has spoken about many times. However, his growth from his second to his third start will be the biggest point of emphasis on offense.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 from Memorial Stadium and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

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