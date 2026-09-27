Clemson Tigers Reveal Game Time For Miami Showdown

Clemson football returns home next weekend to face its strongest opponent for the remainder of the season. Fortunately, the Tigers will have the advantage of home-field time to raise the stakes.

The team will have the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 3, and the game will take place at 7:30 p.m., getting the primetime slot for next weekend. The broadcast will be on ABC as well.

Clemson-Miami game time announcement 🚨



🏈: Clemson vs. Miami (Fla)

📆: Saturday, Oct. 3

📍: Death Valley

⏰: 7:30 PM ET

📺: ABC

🎟️: https://t.co/q6lu8yI5OO pic.twitter.com/lis6XCRCr3 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 27, 2026

Typically, teams find out game times about 12 days before the game starts, being the Monday two weeks before the contest is set to go. However, Clemson’s matchup with the Hurricanes was an enticing one that was put on hold with another game.

The Tigers had to go out west to face Cal on Friday night, taking the Golden Bears down 24-10 to move to 2-0 in conference play. Similarly, the Hurricanes remain perfect in conference play, setting up a matchup with two teams at the top of the ACC standings.

Saturday’s matchup puts Clemson in a get-back spot, getting a chance to play another top team in the country. After being throttled by LSU at the beginning of the season, head coach Dabo Swinney gets another stab at a top-10 team in the country.

Now, he will be at home under the lights, where he’s been historically strong in throughout his time as head coach of the Tigers.

Clemson does have an uphill battle with playing a program that made the national championship last season. Miami is currently more than a two-touchdown favorite over the Tigers, even while being away from home.

The two teams haven’t played since the 2023 season, when Miami won in double overtime with its starting quarterback. A lot has changed in the Hurricanes since that game three years ago, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They are first in the country in yards per game with 588.8 per contest in their first four games.

Swinney has seen Miami’s leader on offense before, though, being Duke transfer Darian Mensah. He played in Memorial Stadium last season, throwing for 361 yards and four touchdowns. Now, Mensah has more firepower out wide at receiver, which includes sophomore standout Malachi Toney.

The question will be if the Tigers are able to slow the Hurricanes down, which no team has really been able to do so far this season. Clemson has a chance to change that in its next game.

Now, it will be in primetime, and everybody will see if the Tigers answer the call on that night.

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