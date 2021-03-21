3 Things Learned: Defensive Line

With every member of the 2020 Clemson defensive line returning, Todd Bates has a chance for some of his best success right at his fingertips.

With only two seniors that played more than 100 snaps in 2020, the defensive line is still a young unit but could be as talented as any famed Clemson front before it.

Brent Venables' four-man group could feature a massive combination of players from freshman all the way through to the four seniors. The group is headlined by reigning ACC Rookie of the Year Myles Murphy, who in his first year as a Tiger graded first among all Division I defensive ends according to PFF in stopping the run.

The middle will be filled by defensive tackles Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis, who had an injury-riddled 2020.

The final edge rusher spot should see an interesting battle between edge rushers Xavier Thomas and K.J. Henry as the spring and summer run their course.

With the team getting this week off for spring break, here's what we've learned thus far about a massively talented Tigers' defensive line:

1. Murphy cementing himself as the ACC's premier edge: If Murphy can improve his ability to get to the quarterback consistently against the conference's elite lineman, the ACC and possibly all of college football could be in trouble.

Murphy has undoubtedly stamped his spot in the starting lineup after injuries expedited his playing time in 2020. While he only registered four sacks with the fifth-most snaps of any Tigers' defensive player, Murphy could see that number move to the nine sacks range in his second season; moving him into elite college football company as last year's FBS sack leader finished with 10.5.

2. Final starter on the edge still undecided: After 2020 saw Thomas with another season of missed games due to COVID-19, the former five-star recruit will be in a constant battle with K.J. Henry for the starting defensive end spot opposite Murphy.

Henry entered his junior year already a graduate of Clemson and earned all six of his career starts for the Tigers in 2020, with the first against his hometown Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Henry managed his best year to date, but has missed all of 2021 spring practice and will be sidelined for the remainder with an injury, according to Swinney.

This leaves a perfect opening for Thomas to make his mark and step ahead of Henry before he returns in the fall, as Thomas graduated himself and has all eyes on football in his last season. Henry may not be out long, but this time missed might end up being the only difference between the two when it's all said and done in September.

3. Bresee and Davis a perfect pairing: Dealing with what Davis called "nicks and bruises," throughout 2020, Bresee filled in at a critical time for Clemson and was nothing short of stellar in his freshmen outing. Now a junior, Davis is fully healthy, and Swinney says the pair are "playing at another level" in their second season together.

While Davis may not be the most vocal leader, Bresee has raved about his teammate's knowledge adding, "it's like having another coach on the field." Davis will surely tighten the gaps in Clemson's run game and help Bresee to do the same; as Bresee mentions stopping the run has been his focal point while the offseason progresses.