5 Clemson Sophomores Who Can Impact the Tigers in 2022

Make no mistake, Clemson's roster is loaded with talent.

After going 10-3 last year, a season that saw the program miss the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2014, the Tigers will be looking to reclaim a spot among the sport's elite, as well as its spot atop the ACC standings.

The Tigers had a number of true freshmen make substantial contributions a season ago. However, there were also a number of first-year players that got on the field in 2021 that are still waiting for the opportunity to have a major impact.

Today All Clemson takes a look at five sophomores that could really make their mark in 2022.

Will Taylor

Jason Priester All Clemson After suffering a torn ACL during his freshman campaign, Taylor will finally make the move to wide receiver in 2022. At times, the Tigers lacked speed at the position in 2021, and Taylor certainly brings that to the field. Clemson also needs a reliable set of hands in the slot, something else Taylor also provides.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Trotter appeared in all 13 games last season, but only logged 59 defensive snaps. Look for that number to increase dramatically in 2022 with the Tigers looking to replace veteran James Skalski at the MIKE.

In his limited opportunities, Trotter has shown a knack for making plays. He brings the kind of speed and athleticism to the position that has been lacking at times and his acumen for the game helps make up for any lack of experience. Whether he wins the starting job or not, Trotter could end up being a player that will be hard to keep off of the field.

Jake Briningstool

Briningstool has the potential to be a matchup nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators. The 6-foot-5 tight end gives the Tigers the kind of length and athleticism not seen since Jordan Leggett.

Briningstool showed flashes as a freshman, logging just over 100 snaps, but really needed a season to add a little bulk and acclimate to the collegiate level. He, along with veteran Davis Allen, should give new offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter a lot of flexibility at the tight-end position.

Barrett Carter

Jason Priester All Clemson Carter did get a lot of experience as a freshman, logging close to 200 snaps. However, with Trenton Simpson making the move inside, the sophomore is now penciled in as the starter at the ever-important SAM position. No matter who the opponent is, Carter will always be one of the best athletes on the field. His versatility will allow new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin to use him in a variety of ways, similar to the way Isaiah Simmons was used. He can cover, he can defend the run and he can get after the quarterback. All things that could prove to be invaluable for what is supposed to be one of the nation's best defenses.

Nate Wiggins

With Mike Reed having to replace both starting cornerbacks from last season, there will be plenty of opportunities in 2022. One sophomore that could greatly benefit from that is Wiggins.

The Top-100 talent in the 2021 recruiting class played 130 snaps as a freshman, recording three pass breakups, and has the length and athleticism to be a successful cover corner under the tutelage of Reed. Even wideout E.J. Williams has Wiggins primed for a breakout season.

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022.

