5 Clemson Storylines for FSU Week

No. 4 Clemson hits the road for the second consecutive week, facing ACC Atlantic rival Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in ACC play following a 31-3 win over Boston College that moved them up a spot in the AP Top 25.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles lost a 19-17 heartbreaker at No. 15 NC State, dropping FSU to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in ACC play after Week 6. They're looking to end a six-game losing skid to Clemson in the series.

Here are some of the top storylines heading into a crucial week:

1. Halfway point: A lot will be made about and discussed where this Clemson team is through the first six games. The Tigers have done exactly what any team wants to do: win them all at this stage. The offense is confident. The defense has turned a corner the last two weeks. And it feels like any lingering feelings of last year can be forgotten.

This week, they'll show up on several midseason recaps and probably be in a bunch of College Football Playoff projections. It's time to start thinking about this team in a bigger light than just winning the ACC Atlantic. The sites are set higher, and we'll see if the burden of expectation becomes more evident with another key road game.

2. Rivalry stakes: These aren't what they could've been if the last two weeks had gone vastly different for the Seminoles, who dropped a game at home to Wake Forest before the NC State loss. Clemson is perfect in the division and in the driver's seat. Both teams still have to face Syracuse, so FSU isn't completely out of the Atlantic race. They would be this week with a loss.

But there's more to this matchup than that. FSU head coach Mike Norvell is looking for signature wins to prove what he's doing with this program is legit and to fuel recruiting, so expect an all-out effort from the home team. They'll say all the right things and stay away from bulletin-board material, but make no mistake about it: FSU wants this one bad, and the Tigers have to match that intensity in one of the game's great environments.

3. Bresee's return: Dabo Swinney is hopeful that this will be the week star defensive tackle Bryan Bresee rejoins the rotation up front. Getting Xavier Thomas back last week was huge, and Clemson is hoping for a similar lift from a player who's been through a lot this season. Bresee's sister died last month, and he was away from the team for one game and nearly two weeks.

Then he had a non-football medical scare that turned out to be a kidney infection. It kept him out of the key game against NC State while they were awaiting tests. Then once he was cleared, he needed last week to get back in football shape. If all goes well, Bresee, who's recorded 2 tackles for a loss and half a sack in three games, can get back on the field and focus on football for the first time in a long time.

4. Tackling Travis: Clemson isn't the only improved offense from a year ago. FSU is averaging 31.3 yards per game, four points better than in 2021, thanks in large part to quarterback Jordan Travis. He ranks fourth in the ACC with an average of 9.0 yards per pass attempt, and he's thrown nine touchdowns to three interceptions. Only Wake Forest's Sam Hartman, Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei and UNC's Drake Maye have thrown for more yards this season in the league.

This is a massive improvement for an FSU QB known much more for his legs than his arm. An injury in Week 2 against Louisville has limited him until last week when Travis rushed for a season-high 108 yards on seven carries. He's a real dual threat and someone Clemson has to take seriously. The Tigers will look to contain him in the pocket, but they better get to him quickly because WR Johnny Wilson (417 yards, 3 TDs) can make teams pay if Travis can get him the ball.

5. Bad blood: Two years ago, Clemson made the trip to Tallahassee but never played the game. The Tigers had a player who traveled with the team test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic season, and medical officials couldn't agree to play the game. An irate Swinney said COVID was not the reason the game was canceled but instead an "excuse" for FSU to dodge the Tigers. Swinney didn't let it go for weeks.

The Seminoles were very beaten up physically heading into the game, and Clemson was furious it has spent travel money only to be turned away at the stadium the day of the game. Tensions continued into last season when the Tigers won 30-20. Swinney will likely be asked this week about the past and the team's first game on Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium since 2018.

