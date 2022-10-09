Xavier Thomas Makes Immediate Impact in Return

This past Thursday, Xavier Thomas was not sure he was going to be able to play in Clemson’s 31-3 victory over Boston College.

After participating in practice on Tuesday, the injured foot he had surgery on in August was sore on Wednesday. He was limited in practice on Thursday and told head coach Dabo Swinney he did not know if he could make the trip.

Though Swinney was not going to make Thomas play in the game if he was not comfortable doing so, he convinced Thomas into taking the trip to BC and joining his teammates in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

“The worst case, let’s make the trip and kind of get back in the rhythm of focus Friday and pregame,” Swinney said. “Of course, the doctors cleared him last week. So, it was just kind of him getting his conditioning back. Kind of getting the competitive work. It was really just kind of on him.

“Let’s go through pregame and if he feels like he can go, then let’s slip him in there for a few plays. Third downs only. And then come back Monday and try to ramp it up.”

And that is what the fourth-ranked Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) did.

Midway through the third quarter, with the Eagles (2-4, 1-3 ACC) facing third down-and-6 at the Clemson 48, Thomas came off the right side and blindsided quarterback Phil Jurkovec, while stripping him free of the football at the same time.

“That was new for me, because I like the left side,” Thomas said about his first sack. “But that is the side I hurt my foot on, so I can’t really play left side right now. So, coming off the right side, it was really just natural. I just went out there and was playing.

“I knew I had to get off the ball and make a quick move. I knew he was trying to make a play and go outside the pocket, so I knew I just had to run him down.”

Thomas ran Jurkovec down for a second sack later in the game. In all, the defensive end played just six snaps but had two sacks and forced a fumble.

“He will come out of this with a big boast,” Swinney said. “Just trusting where he is at with his rehab. He is in a good spot. Doctors feel good about where he is at. It is safe for him to go play.

“So, to be able to see him have a night like that was awesome. Again, hopefully, he can ramp it up this week a little bit and continue to bring it along.”

After the game, Thomas was awarded the replica leather helmet as the MVP of the Clemson-BC game. The Boston College Gridiron Club presents the award each year to the MVP from the winning team.

“This is really a blessing because I had no clue,” Thomas said. “I did not expect to play tonight because I did not expect it to feel this good warming up because when I was practicing, it really hurt. I was in a lot of pain throughout the week, so I did not know if I was going to play tonight at all.

“It was really just a blessing that God blessed me to go out there and play tonight.”

