5 Games to Plan a Wedding For the 2021 Season

When Clemson opens conference play at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 18, it will mark only the second time in nine years that Clemson has opened its conference slate at home.

I know that many people would be upset if someone they knew planned a wedding during football season (in fact, I am getting married on Saturday to avoid the football season). But IF you do have someone that is planning on getting married during the season, here are the 5 games you can afford to miss this season.

No. 5: OCT. 2 • VS. BOSTON COLLEGE

Scheduling quirks will result in Boston College making its third trip to Memorial Stadium in three years, as on Oct. 2, the Eagles will join Duke (1986-88), Virginia (1972-74) and Wake Forest (1957-59 and 1983-85) as the only ACC programs ever to face Clemson in Death Valley in three consecutive seasons. Including an 18-point comeback victory last season that was the largest comeback win in the history of Death Valley, Clemson has won 10 consecutive games against Boston College, its eighth winning streak of 10 games or more against a single opponent all-time.

No 4: OCT. 15 (FRIDAY) • AT SYRACUSE

Clemson will seek its fourth consecutive win against Syracuse on Friday, Oct. 15, which would match Clemson’s longest winning streak in the all-time series from 2013-16. In its last visit to Syracuse, Clemson avenged a 27-24 upset road loss from 2017 with a dominating 41-6 prime-time win at The Dome in 2019. Clemson is 7-2 all-time against Syracuse and has been ranked in the AP Top 25 in all nine all-time meetings with the Orange, including a Top 3 ranking in seven of the teams’ last eight matchups.

No. 3: SEPT. 18 • VS. GEORGIA TECH

Clemson and Georgia Tech will meet on Sept. 18, a season removed from Clemson’s run on the record books in a 73-7 rout of the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta in 2020. Clemson’s 66-point victory margin was the largest in a game between two ACC teams since the conference’s inception in 1953 and was Clemson’s second-largest win all-time against a school presently in the Football Bowl Subdivision, trailing only a 73-0 victory against Georgia Tech in 1903. Clemson enters this year’s game at Death Valley 6-0 against Georgia Tech at home since Dabo Swinney was named Clemson’s full-time head coach on Dec. 1, 2008.

No. 2: NOV. 20 • VS. WAKE FOREST

Clemson and Wake Forest will face off on Nov. 20 in a series that has been dominated by the Tigers in the Dabo Swinney era. Wake Forest last defeated Clemson on Oct. 9, 2008, a loss that led to the departure of Head Coach Tommy Bowden and led to the elevation of Swinney four days later. In the time since, Clemson has posted a 12-0 record against the Demon Deacons, making Wake Forest one of five ACC programs against whom Swinney is undefeated (Duke, Louisville, Virginia and Virginia Tech).

No. 1: OCT. 23 • AT PITT

Though the Oct. 23 meeting between Clemson and Pitt will be the fifth all-time meeting between the two programs, the game will represent Clemson’s first road game against the Panthers in series history. However, it will be Clemson’s second game in the Steel City all-time, joining Clemson’s 34-13 win against Duquesne at Forbes Field in 1947 under Head Coach Frank Howard.