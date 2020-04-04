5 Things We Learned About the Tigers in the Spring

CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers completed only nine of their 15 allotted spring football practices before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on spring practices across the country.

With the Tigers now putting in work individually, we are going to take a look at the five things that we learned through the spring session.

1. The defense will be OK: Much has been made, and rightfully so, about the losses on the Tiger defense — especially in the secondary. But if one thing has been made clear, the Tigers are not planning on taking a step back this season.

Names like Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry and Jamie Skalski have already taken the reins of leadership, and a bevy of ultra-talented freshmen mean the Tiger defense will continue their dominance on the defensive side of the ball.

2. Trevor Lawrence does not appear to be suffering from a slump: The big question for Lawrence was not would he suffer from the dreaded slump as it relates to his on-field performance. It was would he be able to handle the expectations.

With Lawrence being a Heisman Trophy favorite as a junior, the expectations have never been higher for a Clemson quarterback since Deshaun Watson’s junior season. But Watson did not lead his team to a national title and 29-1 record in his first two seasons.

For Lawrence, there has been no sign of losing the edge that made him one of the most dangerous offensive threats in college football the past two seasons.

3. Spiers has improved: Last season, former Calhoun Academy standout Will Spiers had one of his worst seasons as Clemson’s starting punter.

Facing a challenge from redshirt freshman Aidan Swanson, one of the nation's top punter signees last year, Spiers has had his best spring as a Tiger.

In fact, he has out-kicked the freshman and recaptured the confidence of head coach Dabo Swinney and special teams coordinator Danny Pearman.

"He finished the season strong and looks like a different guy. He just looks very confident,” Swinney said. “He’s been very consistent. He's got all the talent in the world. The thing with Will is becoming consistent. I thought the latter part of the season, he really settled in. Biggest thing is just putting it all together.

"Aidan Swanson, same thing. We recruited him for a reason. He's got all the ability in the world, great pop. Just consistency, timing."

4. The kicking game must get better: The Tigers are now two years removed from Greg Huegel, one of the most consistent kickers in school history, and with him some of the confidence of the coaching staff.

The Tigers have the uber-talented B.T. Potter, who handled kickoff duties two years ago before winning the full-time job last season. However, Potter was not the most reliable kicker in the nation — in fact, he was one of the most inconsistent.

Potter finished the season just 13-of-21 on field goal attempts, and he knows exactly what aspects of his game he needs to work on and the improvements that need to be made heading into the 2020 season.

"Obviously, the inconsistency," Potter said. "Just over the offseason, breaking down my form, just noticing the little things, like my toe being up, and things like that."

5. The Tigers will be better at the tight end position (they have to be): The Tigers have not had a dynamic tight end that could stress defenses like they would like to since the departure of Jordan Leggett following the 2016 season.

After serving his one-year suspension for a banned substance, Galloway showed the impact he can have for the Tiger offense in the final two games of the season.

Galloway made season debut vs. No. 2 Ohio State, playing 33 snaps in Clemson’s 16-point comeback win in the Fiesta Bowl and caught two passes for 60 yards, including a career-long 42 yarder, vs. No. 1 LSU.

Lay was expected to have an impact on the Tigers' lackluster passing game involving the tight ends, but the emergence of Davis Allen meant that Lay was relegated to redshirting. After a year of learning the position, look for Lay to have an impact on the Tigers' passing attack this fall.

"I've not seen a more competitive player than Jaelyn Lay. His skill set is super, super special,” defensive coordinator Brent Venables said of Lay last season. “We (linebackers) matched up with the tight ends in camp and Jaelyn Lay is the most impressive tight end I have seen in a camp since I've been coaching. Hopefully he brings work ethic and toughness and competitiveness to grind with him — and I believe he will, because I think he's made of the right stuff. I really like what he's about."