Has Trevor Lawrence Played His Final Game At Clemson?

Zach Lentz

In an appearance on ESPN Radio Thursday, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit gave his thoughts on the odds that college and professional football are played in 2020 — and it was not a positive outlook.

“I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football. I’ll be so surprised if that happens,” Herbstreit said. “Just because from what I understand, people that I listen to, you’re 12 to 18 months from a vaccine. I don’t know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up and how you can play ball. I just don’t know how you can do it with the optics of it. 

"Next thing you know you got a locker room full of guys that are sick. And that’s on your watch? I wouldn’t want to have that ... As much as I hate to say it, I think we're scratching the surface of where this thing's gonna go."

However, it was not only Herbstreit that has doubts about whether or not football will be played this fall. Former Clemson football SID and current color analyst for the Clemson Tiger Radio Network Tim Bourret shared his thoughts on Twitter Friday.

"Watching press conference. Sen. Lindsey Graham has repeatedly said the Coronavirus will return in fall," Bourret wrote. "If that is case, I dont [sic] see any college football this fall, even if some businesses open up in summer. How can you start season in Sept knowing virus will return in Nov?"

If either one of these dire predictions hold true, their very well may be another dire prediction made for Tiger fans: Trevor Lawrence has played his final game in a Clemson uniform.

Lawrence, a rising junior, is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy — which will only be awarded if there is a college football season — and the odds-on favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — which will happen, regardless of whether or not the college football season is played.

“Once in a generation,” Dan Orlovsky said on “Get Up!” “He will be the highest-rated and the most sought-after prospect at that position since Andrew Luck. In many ways, talent-wise, flawless. He’s big, he’s athletic, he’s smart, he’s got a live arm, he can make every type of throw that you need — deep ball, balls that needs to be put on a rope, touch ball, out-breaking routes, in-breaking routes. Incredibly hard working, humble, intelligent, like everything that you want in a quarterback.

“They’re gonna look at Trevor Lawrence and say, ‘not only is he good at it, he is great to elite at it.’ And that’s why the Jaguars, and I know you’re gonna hate this, it makes sense to do what I think they’re doing to go get that No. 1 pick to secure Trevor Lawrence.”

The NFL only requires that a prospect be three years removed from high school before being eligible to enter the draft. A prospect does not have to play three years in college to be eligible — meaning, Lawrence will be eligible to enter the 2021 draft following the 2020 college season, whether that season is played or not.

Lawrence alluded to the fact that he has, "at least" two more seasons in a Tiger uniform.

"I think about it a little bit and the possibilities in the future, but especially not now. I've got too much going," Lawrence said. "We're getting back going. That's something to think about when the season's over. For me, I mean, I still got at least one more season, or maybe two. So it's just, it's still a ways away. You kind of have to start thinking about things, but also getting smarter, just being in the moment and really enjoying it now too."

As great as that may sound to Tiger fans, one has to believe that, if there is not 2020 season, Lawrence has probably played his final game in a Clemson uniform,

