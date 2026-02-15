Breaking Down Clemson's Three Most Underrated Portal Additions for 2026

As the Clemson Tigers welcome their largest transfer portal class of all time, Dabo Swinney and his staff could benefit from receiving immediate contributions out of their newcomers.

Clemson on SI takes a look at three transfer safeties that could make a surprise impact early in their first seasons with the Tigers.

Corey Myrick (S)

Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Jaden Barnes (15) is tackled by Southern Miss Golden Eagles safety Corey Myrick (22) during the first quarter at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on September 13, 2025. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Myrick's 87.3 Pro Football Focus defensive grade was the highest rating among all safeties in the Sun Belt Conference and the fifth-highest among all FBS safeties (min.600 snaps).

While starting 12 games and appearing in 13, the redshirt freshman recorded 66 tackles with an 89.4% tackle rate, allowing just one touchdown and 109 receiving yards in coverage throughout the season.

His best game of the season came against Western Kentucky, when he racked up seven tackles while also catching an interception and forcing a fumble.

A look at Clemson’s latest safety transfer, Southern Miss sophomore Corey Myrick, who had a pick-6 in the New Orleans Bowl a couple of weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/pfkKusFIHV — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) January 7, 2026

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder spent most of last season at free safety but also logged 179 snaps in the box, as the Golden Eagles capitalized on his open-field tackling ability by moving him closer to the action.

Losing All-ACC safety Ricardo Jones, who led the conference with six interceptions, along with fellow safety Khalil Barnes, a 30-game starter, could open the door for Myrick to step in as Clemson’s top option at the position over the next few years.

Kourtney Kelly (DL)

Former University of West Georgia defensive lineman Kourtney Kelly | Kourtney Kelly- X

Clemson’s lowest-ranked portal acquisition arrives with three years of eligibility and a chip on his shoulder after coming from the University of West Georgia, which transitioned from Division II to Division I FCS during his first season with the program.

Last season, he finished second on his team with four sacks and seven tackles-for-loss while combining for 17 tackles. His best game of the season came against Tarleton State, the No. 3-ranked FCS program at the time, when he finished with two sacks and five combined tackles.

A refresher on West Georgia DT Kourtney Kelly's film. The latest Clemson transfer commit isn't the biggest (listed around 280) but has a high motor.



Intriguing because, whether he starts or not, he's probably going to push the likes of Amare Adams and Vic Burley in the room. pic.twitter.com/O2wSN6hnfB — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) January 7, 2026

Clemson’s top two pass rushers, T.J. Parker and Peter Woods, will enter the NFL Draft, leaving the Tigers with an immediate need at the position.

While the adjustment process to FBS level football will likely be a gradual one, Clemson has already seen contributions from FCS transfer T.J. Moore, and college football is full of similar cases.

Donovan Starr (CB)

Ravenwood's Donovan Starr (0) brings in a touchdown against Franklin during the first half at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once ranked as the top player in the state of Tennessee and a top-20 prospect at his position, Starr arrives at Clemson seeking a fresh start after beginning his career at Auburn.

Last season, the former top-150 recruit appeared in nine games as a true freshman but did not register a statistic.

Clemson's defensive backfield was its most obvious weakness last season, ranking among the ACC's bottom half in nearly every major category.

While Starr may be the most inexperienced reinforcement Clemson brought in through the transfer portal, he arrives with three years of eligibility and the pedigree of a former top recruit.