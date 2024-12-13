ACC Analyst Highlights Greatest Strength For Longhorns Against Clemson Tigers
The Clemson Tigers are facing off against the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff next weekend, with a chance to keep their title hopes alive.
After winning the ACC Title Game against the SMU Mustangs in thrilling fashion, the Tigers knew that they would be playing in the CFP with the hopes of winning a National Title. However, as the winner of the ACC, they were hoping that they would have the resume to warrant getting one of the Top-4 seeds, which came with an automatic bye.
Unfortunately, the CFP committee didn’t seem to care for Clemson’s resume much, as they were the lowest seeded and ranked team in the playoff. Now, they will be facing the Longhorns, who had the best seeding of the at-large bids, coming in 5th.
This is a very dangerous Texas team, who only lost two games this season, both to the Georgia Bulldogs. With a loss to a common opponent, this will certainly be a fun matchup between the two talented teams.
ACCN analyst Eric Mac Lain recently spoke about what the Tigers are going to need to do in order to upset the Longhorns.
“I think that confidence is exactly what Clemson needs, Mac Lain said with text via Jason Priester of the Clemson Insider. “Because Texas has the number one pass defense in the country. It’s going to be extremely difficult,” Mac Lain added. “You are going to have to win these 50/50 balls and there is going to be a lot of juice for him. And for Cade and the excitement of that. And these guys wanting to perform at a school that they probably grew up watching.”
For Clemson, the main thing they are going to have to worry about is certainly the defense of Texas. They will be coming into this game with arguably the best pass defense in the country, as they allow under 150 passing yards per game.
This doesn’t bode well for the Tigers, who haven’t run the football well since Phil Mafah got banged up.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik is certainly capable of having a great game in his home state, but he will need some help from his wide receivers like Antonio Williams and Bryant Wesco Jr.
With the Longhorns having one of the best defenses in the country, this will likely be a low-scoring affair. Hopefully, Mafah is healed up a bit with the bye week, and Clemson can have a balanced attack on offense.