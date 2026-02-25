Why Safety Duo Jerome Carter III, Corey Myrick Transferred to Clemson

In early January, transfer safeties Corey Myrick and Jerome Carter III would meet each other for the first time in person at the Allen N. Reaves Football Complex on a Clemson visit.

Nearly two months later, the two will headline a Tigers’ safety room that will look to guide a defense to the top of the college football world.

The two joined Clemson football’s podcast, 2 Right Turns, this week, speaking about their Clemson experience thus far. However, they went back to the beginning of 2026 to speak about both of their journeys to end up in Tigertown for this season, and potentially multiple seasons to come.

Carter said that he got a phone call from head coach Dabo Swinney around midnight, early in the transfer portal process. He began recruiting him to come on a visit to help fill the needs at the position.

The Old Dominion transfer said that he had one visit planned to Louisville during this time. However, the belief that Swinney had in him made him want to move quickly with his next destination.

Between his phone call and his visit only took about three or four days, according to Carter.

“Took that visit, and then I tried to get here as quick as I could after learning that they wanted me here, what they’ve seen in me and stuff, and I felt like this would be a place that I could exceed that,” Carter said on the podcast.

Myrick, transferring from Southern Miss, was there while Carter was on the visit, having some urgency with looking for his new home. He went to a few places before coming to the Upstate, namely Memphis, due to his head coach at Southern Miss, Charles Huff, moving to the Bluegrass State to become its new head coach.

However, after conversations with the coaching staff, he remained where he was after his visit.

“So, hearing from Coach Allen, Coach Turner, Coach Swinney, just felt like this was the place and made my last stop,” Myrick said.

Former Clemson standout Nolan Turner took over duties as the safeties coach in this offseason, playing a crucial role in the recruitment of the duo in his first days as the coordinator of that group. Having players who bring in experience from previous schools was a crucial factor, and Turner used his All-American honor in 2020 to help influence the two into molding them into one of those top safeties in seasons to come.

“We just felt like these dudes just were competitors, you know,” Turner said on the podcast,” obviously have been super productive at former places and played a lot of ball, which was important.”

Carter made his commitment on Jan. 6, shortly after he visited with the Tigers and cemented himself as a likely starter for the group next season. While the two remained on campus after his commitment, he shared some words with Myrick, possibly words of encouragement to him at Clemson next season.

“When he actually committed, he came in, we had a little conversation, about two, three seconds, while you feel me, coach was talking to his parents,” Myrick said, “and then, we ended up texting and made it right.”

A day later, Myrick announced his commitment, solidifying a new safety duo for Clemson next season. In just a few days, Turner was able to bring two of the top guys at the position group that the Tigers were looking for.

The new safeties coach believes that the duo will be a great fit within the program, and that will start with spring ball beginning on Wednesday.

“We just really found the right fit when we got these guys here,” Turner said, “and got them around the coaches and the staff and just saw that they really fit Clemson as much as we fit them.”