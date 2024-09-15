ACC Prepared To Possibly Lose Members Amid Clemson Lawsuit
Clemson is still in a lawsuit with the ACC with no end in sight.
It's uncertain when things will be resolved and what the changes will be, but Clemson is expected to seek other opportunities in a different conference.
The ACC added Stanford, Cal, and SMU recently, bringing them to 17 members.
However, with the Pac-12 now expected to add members, the ACC may be affected in the next few years.
The ACC needs 15 schools, per their agreement with ESPN, according to Chris Vannini of The Athletic.
Because of that contract, he also reported the ACC added members "to prepare for the possibility of losing members."
"The Golden Bears and Cardinal are unlikely options for multiple reasons. For one, they’re in the ACC, and Florida State and Clemson have shown that it’s extremely hard to leave that league. The ACC also has no incentive to allow it and wouldn’t want to set a precedent. And the league is required to have 15 members as part of its agreement with ESPN, according to people with knowledge of the deal. It added Stanford, Cal and SMU to get to 17, in part to prepare for the possibility of losing members."
Vannini didn't add who the conference thinks they could lose, but it's safe to say it's Florida State and Clemson, since the Seminoles are also in a lawsuit with the ACC.
Vannini added that it's "no sure thing" Cal and Stanford would want to return to the Pac-12. He highlighted the appeal of being in the ACC, a conference known for its rich academics with Duke, North Carolina, and others.
If Clemson were to leave the conference, it would be to make more money elsewhere.
Vannini said the TV revenue share could still be "more lucrative" in the ACC than what the new look Pac-12 would have to offer, so that likely takes the conference out of play for Clemson if they are only concerned about financial opportunities.
The SEC, Big Ten, or Big 12 seems to be the safer bet if they were to leave.
Even outside of football, Clemson's athletic programs would make sense in a conference like the SEC. They could compete in football, basketball, and baseball, which are regarded as the three major sports.
The Big Ten would be interesting, as they'd compete in football and basketball, while likely being the best baseball program by a wide margin.
Nonetheless, Clemson has an important decision to make on where they'll head next if this lawsuit opens up the potential of them leaving the ACC.