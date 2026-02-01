All Clemson Tigers Jersey Changes Going Into 2026

A lot of small pieces start moving when the offseason begins for the Clemson Tigers, and one is a piece of creative freedom that players like to adjust when others leave.

Of course, those are jersey numbers.

Some new names and faces, plus some familiar ones sporting new digits in 2026. pic.twitter.com/q2Yi297IAq — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 30, 2026

Clemson Athletics revealed what the freshmen and transfers will be wearing going into 2026, while a few returning players also changed their numbers from others opening up.

With players with memorable numbers, like Cade Klubnik, Antonio Williams, Peter Woods and T.J. Parker, it means a new generation will be taking their first steps in new jerseys to make themselves Clemson legends.

Below is a list of all of the jersey numbers that were given to freshmen, transfers, and other players that are making a mid-career switch.

Freshmen

WR Naeem Burroughs - #0

QB Tait Reynolds - #2

QB Brock Bradley - #5

S Polo Anderson - #11

CB Shavar Young Jr. - #12

WR Connor Salmin - #13

WR Gordon Sellars - #19

LB Logan Anderson - #24

CB Marcell Gipson Jr. - #25

LS Jackson Reach - #45

DT Kam Cody - #54

OL Grant Wise - #64

OL Chance Barclay - #70

OL Leo Delaney - #71

OL Carter Scruggs - #78

OL Braden Wilmes - #79

These are all of the mid-year enrollees thus far, although there are others who will be joining the program in the summer after graduation.

There will also be a new No. 2 and No. 5 at quarterback for the Tigers, both freshman. Tait Reynolds takes Klubnik’s number, while Brock Bradley takes the number of the previous quarterback before him, DJ Uiagalelei.

Standout freshman Naeem Burroughs takes the No. 0 number from Williams, looking for a similar career trajectory that allowed the Irmo, South Carolina, native to get to the NFL Draft this season.

Transfers

CB Donovan Starr - #0

CB Elliot Washington III - #3

S Jerome Carter II - #6

DE London Merritt - #14

RB Chris Johnson Jr. - #16

S Corey Myrick - #22

DE C.J. Wesley - #23

DT Kourtney Kelly - #44

WR Jaylen Brown-Wallace - #89

DT Markus Strong - #99

Nine new transfers on the defensive side of the ball will give a fresh look to the Tigers’ personnel, as well as some juice on offense with speedster Chris Johnson Jr.

The number hasn’t been revealed for junior-college transfer Andy Burburija just yet, but that is assumed to also be revealed in later months during this offseason, after he signs.

Number Switches (8)

CB Ashton Hampton - #2

LB Jeremiah Alexander - #7

RB Gideon Davidson - #8

CB Corian Gipson - #8

DB Misun Kelley - #10

DE Ari Watford - #17

DT Champ Thompson - #29

DL Caden Story - #33

This typically happens when underclassmen become upperclassmen, and a lot of this group has ended up doing so.

Cornerback Ashton Hampton is this offseason’s top returner at the position, making a number change to the one where he made a name for himself in high school. The same goes for fellow cornerback Corian Gipson, who takes the number that Avieon Terrell donned over the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, players like Gideon Davidson and Jeremiah Alexander will look to see more time at their respective positions, and they should see more snaps as key returners from last year’s roster.

Even though it’s been a little more than a month since Clemson’s season has ended, it’s important to know some of the numbers that the Tigers’ best players could be wearing in the 2026 season.