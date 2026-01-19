Clemson Tigers Pick Up JUCO Flip Through Transfer Portal

The Clemson Tigers continue to add to their defense, picking up their 10th acquisition on that side of the ball on Monday following the transfer portal closing down.

Iowa Western Community College defensive tackle Andy Burburija completed his flip from Nebraska to Clemson, joining the program’s defensive line next season. The flip was confirmed by On3’s Hunter Shelton and Pete Nakos.

🚨BREAKING🚨 JUCO DL Andy Burburija has flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Clemson, @PeteNakos reports🐅



Burburija is a former Washington State and Kansas State commit.



Read: https://t.co/ZLdkWMRer9 pic.twitter.com/AMucJSGI0n — Rivals (@Rivals) January 19, 2026

There was speculation of a potential flip occurring beginning over this past weekend, when 247Sports’s Chris Hummer announced a crystal-ball prediction for the defensive tackle to flip after committing to the Cornhusker for under a week. Now, the Tigers will pick up the top-60 JUCO recruits.

Burburija is ranked the No. 10 defensive lineman out of junior college, according to On3. He will help aid a Clemson defensive line that has lost the likes of DeMonte Capehart, Peter Woods and Stephiylan Green, all critical players for the Tigers in the trenches.

In his sophomore season, Burburija finished with 45 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He had 27.5 total tackles for loss and 14 sacks over his two-year career with the Reivers. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Due to being a junior college player, that could be extended an extra year, though not confirmed just yet.

This will be the fourth Power Four school that the Crystal Lake, Illinois native will make since his commitment to the Tigers. Last October, he made a commitment to Washington State, then flipped on National Signing Day to Kansas State. However, Burburija then entered the transfer portal once again after the Wildcats’ coach Chris Klieman stepped down.

With the acquisition, Clemson is now ranked within the top 20 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, being No. 19 in the standings. The Tigers are fourth in the ACC, behind Miami, Florida State and North Carolina, respectively.

Burburija joins a duo of committed transfers at the position already. West Georgia’s Kourtney Kelly and Oklahoma’s Markus Strong were the previous two who signed already, and the three will join a room that is led by former five-star freshman Amare Adams and Vic Burley, among others.

Once the loss of Cal linebacker Luke Ferrelli becomes official, it would mean Clemson makes an eye for an eye from flips through the portal. In head coach Dabo Swinney’s first true period dealing with the portal and constantly hosting players, getting another player for the defensive line will only help defensive coordinator Tom Allen’s group.

Follow along with Clemson Tigers on SI’s transfer portal tracker to find out all of the acquisitions and departures occurring within the program during this offseason.