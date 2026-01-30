Five Clemson Tigers Land in Top-50 Draft Prospects List, Including an Unexpected Ranking

With the 2026 NFL Draft nearing and showcases like the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl already going on, it's time to look at some Clemson Tigers draft stocks.

On Tuesday, longtime NFL Network analyst and writer Daniel Jeremiah released his top-50 prospects for the upcoming draft, with five Tigers making the list, even after a 7-6 season that fell largely under expectations.

However, the order might come as a surprise to many. With that, let's take a look at the players and where they landed in Jeremiah's rankings.

No. 23 — OT Blake Miller

Shockingly, Jeremiah's top-rated Clemson prospect is ironman Blake Miller , who broke the program record for career snaps from scrimmage, playing 3,778 offensive snaps over 54 career games — which were all starts — from 2022 to 2025.

Through his four-year tenure with the Tigers, he allowed just eight total sacks and earned multiple conference honors, including First team All-ACC honors in back-to-back years in 2024 and 2025, as well as Third team All-ACC honors in 2023 as a sophomore.

As of now, Miller is projected to go somewhere in the third to fourth round range , but has the potential to get snagged in the second. Nobody has been this high on Miller so far, though.

No. 30 — CB Avieon Terrell

Terrell lands right about where most evaluators, including Jeremiah, have him ranked as a top-five player at his position who's projected to come off the board mid to late in the first round after earning First Team All-ACC honors in 2025.

He arrived at Clemson in 2022 as a legacy commit, following in the footsteps of his brother A.J., who starred in Death Valley during his own standout career. However, Terrell has carved out his own legacy over the past three years.

Coming out of high school, Terrell wasn't as highly touted as he is now, but that didn't stop him from making plays early, totaling 19 tackles, four pass deflections, and one interception as a true freshman.

Over the next two seasons, he showcased his versatility as both a coverage defender and a reliable run-stopper, while also developing a reputation for forcing fumbles.

During that span, Terrell totaled 106 tackles , nine tackles for loss, four sacks, 21 pass deflections, two interceptions, and eight forced fumbles — the most ever by a defensive back in program history.

No. 34 — DT Peter Woods

Now we arrive at the true surprise on the list: Peter Woods.

Across most draft boards, Woods is projected anywhere from the top five to the top 15 after an outstanding Clemson career in which he recorded 84 tackles , 14.5 for a loss, five sacks, and two forced fumbles.

He's also widely regarded as one of — if not the — most freakishly athletic players at his position.

Over his three-year tenure with the program, Woods earned Freshman All-American, First Team All-ACC, and Second Team All-American honors, cementing his status as one of college football's most dominant defensive tackles.

However, Jeremiah is lower on Woods because of concerns about consistency and play strength, particularly when facing blocks at the line of scrimmage. While his athletic flashes and pass-rush upside are enticing, the snap-to-snap reliability hasn't yet matched those traits.

No. 36 — WR Antonio Williams

Williams had a down year this past season, showing production similar to his freshman year, catching 55 passes for 604 yards and four touchdowns, and rushing 13 times for 78 yards and one touchdown.

He also battled injuries, missing three games with a hamstring issue and sitting out the Pinstripe Bowl due to a shoulder injury.

However, his stock has been relatively high since he had a breakout campaign in 2024, when Williams put up career highs across the board: 75 receptions for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns — tied for fifth-most among receivers.

The 5-foot-11 wideout is currently projected to go in the later picks of the second round or early picks of the third round, as Jeremiah believes Williams is "an ideal slot receiver with the upside to be a high-volume pass catcher at the next level."

No. 38 — DE T.J. Parker

Finally, we get to Parker, who started 2025 as a top-five to top-10 selection, but has since taken a hard fall from grace.

After an 11-sack campaign last year, the Alabama native entered the season as the No. 2 overall prospect on Pro Football Focus' NFL Draft Big Board — one spot ahead of Woods — and was an ESPN Preseason All-American heading into the season alongside Woods and quarterback Cade Klubnik .

But, the broad edge rusher didn't quite live up to the lofty expectations, recording 37 total tackles , 9.5 for a loss, five sacks — three of which came in his final game — three fumble recoveries and one pass deflection.

Nevertheless, Parker's potential and upside at the next level remain undeniable as he's been lighting up the Senior Bowl practices over the past few days.