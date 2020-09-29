AllClemson ACC Power Rankings: Now We Get to Evaluate Everybody

It's official: Every team in the ACC has played.

That should allow AllClemson.com Publisher Zach Lentz and Deputy Editor Brad Senkiw to assemble the greatest, most-knowledgable ACC Power Rankings ever. OK, maybe that's a tad bit of hyperbole, but regardless, it does help to have seen every team in at least one game now.

Here's a look at 1-15 from each plus some thoughts and what changed from last week's debut:

Lentz's rankings

1. Clemson

2. Miami

3. Notre Dame

4. Pitt

5. UNC

6. Va. Tech

7. Louisville

8. UVA

9. N.C. State

10. Boston College

11. Wake Forest

12. Duke

13. Syracuse

14. Georgia Tech

15. FSU

Senkiw's rankings

1. Clemson

2. Miami

3. Notre Dame

4. Pitt

5. UNC

6. Virginia Tech

7. Virginia

8. Boston College

9. Louisville

10. N.C. State

11. Georgia Tech

12. Wake Forest

13. Syracuse

14. Duke

15. FSU

Senkiw's take: Taking a look at both of our rankings, you'd think the Florida State Seminoles have hit rock bottom, but have they? The only reason they're ranked 15th for me is that there isn't a 16th. This team looks as hapless if not more so than in past seasons, and other teams like Miami and Pitt have hovered around the same area as FSU in the past have way surpassed FSU.

Speaking of Miami, the Hurricanes rout their rival Seminoles 52-10 last week and have a senior class that's never lost to FSU. It's time to start buying what Manny Diaz and his squad are selling. Are they on Clemson's level? We'll know in two weeks but I seriously doubt it. Are they on par with Notre Dame and UNC, the next two preseason favorites behind the Tigers? I think so. The fact that we both ranked Miami over those other two speaks volumes, but one of the reasons I put the Irish at No. 3 is because they have 39 players quarantined because of COVID-19. In this era of college football, that should affect power rankings.

From Lentz: The Hurricanes that I caught flak for last week after I had them as No.2 in my initial rankings? Nice to see you come around. Now if we can get you to admit that you are wrong--back to you making the case that I made last week. Now back to you...

I ranked Virginia Tech and Virginia smack dab in the middle of the conference last week, without seeing them play, while Zach refused to have anything to do with either team. Now he has them sixth and eighth, respectively, while I left them where I had them. It appears I was on to something. The Hokies looked dominant against N.C. State with 23 players out, but it was the Wolfpack. Virginia handled a Duke team that turned the ball over seven times and looked solid in doing so.

One final note: Lentz has over ranked Duke at No. 12. I know turnovers can be fluky, but 14 giveaways in three games is an epic ratio, and only the putrid play of FSU keeps the Blue Devils from sinking to dead last for me.

Check back next week for another version of AllClemson's ACC Power Rankings.