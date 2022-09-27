Allen-Uiagalelei Relationship Off Field Helps Football Connection

After throwing two touchdown passes to tight end Davis Allen, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei said he thought the senior will play 10 years in the NFL.

That wasn't a reactionary statement. It comes from watching Allen's work ethic and talent.

"That was a very nice comment from him," Allen said Monday. "I love DJ. I think what he brings to the table, what he brings to the offense and as a team, is huge. He's a huge piece into the success of this team, not only the offense."

The mutual respect the these two Tigers have for a Clemson team that's 4-0 and ranked fifth nationally entering an ACC showdown with No. 10 NC State is something they've been building for a couple of years.

"The relationship with me and him have been really good," Allen said. "We've really gotten to know each other over the offseason and last year just from last year till now we've gotten close. Just more of from like a personal standpoint, not even football.

"Because of that, I feel like that's kind of helped our football relationship as well."

It certainly helped last Saturday at Wake Forest when Uiagalelei looked twice into the end zone needing a big play from his tight end. Allen came up with both grabs, high pointing the ball and scoring the game-winning touchdown in double overtime.

Nine of Uiagalelei's 83 completions this season have gone to Allen, and there will be plenty more coming throughout the year as these two rely on each other to make plays and capitalize on their relationship.

"I would go to war for that guy any day of the week," Allen said about Uiagalelei. "I love that guy."

