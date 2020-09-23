SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Amari Rodgers: Trevor Lawrence 'is The Best in The Game'

Christopher Hall

Clemson Senior Wide Reciever Amari Rodgers has the week off as the Tigers utilize an early open date before hosting Virginia next Saturday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. in Death Valley. 

Rodgers took some time out of his bye week to join 'Out of Bounds'. The Knoxville, Tenn. native touched on several topics including what it is like playing with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a special day he's celebrating this week. 

Rodgers described just how special it is to be a receiver when your quarterback is Trevor Lawrence. 

"It's amazing, he's the best in the game in my opinion at putting the ball in a position for the receiver to catch it," Rodgers said. "People don't think about it but quarterbacks also have to put the ball in a position where if the receiver has a defender on their back, they catch it and turn the ball upfield quickly." 

Rodgers said Lawrence is one of the best at that area of his game and puts his wideouts in good positions to make plays after the catch. The Clemson wide receiver hauled in a phenomenal 44-yard strike in the first quarter of Saturday's 49-0 win over The Citadel and credited the cohesion with his signal-caller to the work put into practice. 

"That is something we work on in practice and just reps. We repping every day and get better every day so I'm just excited to see where we end up at the end of the season," Rodgers said. 

The son of legendary Tennessee Volunteer and National Championship quarterback Tee Martin, Rodgers will celebrate his 21st birthday on Wednesday. 

Courtesy of the bye week, he's looking forward to the opportunity to spend quality time with his family. 

"My birthday usually falls at the beginning or middle of the season so I normally can't do much celebrating," Rodgers said. "It's one of those things where I usually wait until after the game that weekend and celebrate with my family after the game. But we have a bye week so I'll probably head home and spend time with my people." 

The veteran Tiger said he's excited to finally turn 21 after being the 'young guy' for so long. 

"I'm excited especially with me being so young as a senior in college. I'm finally 21 now and feel like I'm on everybody's level," Rodgers said.  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. The Citadel | Game 2

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Bulldogs here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

Brad Senkiw

Lawrence Named to AFCA Good Works Team

The American Football Coaches Association announced today that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named to the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his service work in both the Clemson community and his hometown.

Zach Lentz

AllClemson Releases Debut ACC Power Rankings

AllClemson.com Publisher Zach Lentz and Deputy Editor Brad Senkiw break down last weekend in the ACC and discuss their first power rankings of 2020.

Brad Senkiw

How a Couple of Changes Transformed Trevor Lawrence

Last season saw Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggle with interceptions and poor decisions to the first seven games of the season. But since his interception in the first half of the Tigers' game at Louisville in 2019, Lawrence has been special.

Zach Lentz

Clemson DC Brent Venables Expects Clemson Defense To Be Tested By Virginia

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables gave the media a quick preview of what he expects when the Tigers face off with Virginia on October 3

JP-Priester

Swinney's 'Worst Case Scenario' Game Plan Is Top Secret

Dabo Swinney has a plan in place if he or a coordinator were to miss a game due to Coivd-19 protocols, but he's not sharing it with the media.

Christopher Hall

Brad Brownell Adds Another Piece To 2021 Recruiting Class

Three star power forward Ian Schieffelin, out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, committed to Brad Brownell and the Clemson Basketball program on Monday night.

JP-Priester

Clemson's Thomas Ahead Of Schedule

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas originally planned to redshirt this season, but head coach Dabo Swinney said a rule change has lit a fire under the junior, and has him on track to re-join the Tigers "sooner rather than later."

Travis Boland

Tigers Not Changing their Plan

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has always said the Tigers prepare for every opponent the exact same way. Even with a bye week this week and the revenge-minded Cavaliers looming, the message does not change.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Cornerback Sheridan Jones Wants to Inspire Change

Clemson sophomore cornerback Sheridan Jones says the team has grown closer together, wants to inspire change

Christopher Hall