Amari Rodgers: Trevor Lawrence 'is The Best in The Game'

Clemson Senior Wide Reciever Amari Rodgers has the week off as the Tigers utilize an early open date before hosting Virginia next Saturday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. in Death Valley.

Rodgers took some time out of his bye week to join 'Out of Bounds'. The Knoxville, Tenn. native touched on several topics including what it is like playing with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a special day he's celebrating this week.

Rodgers described just how special it is to be a receiver when your quarterback is Trevor Lawrence.

"It's amazing, he's the best in the game in my opinion at putting the ball in a position for the receiver to catch it," Rodgers said. "People don't think about it but quarterbacks also have to put the ball in a position where if the receiver has a defender on their back, they catch it and turn the ball upfield quickly."

Rodgers said Lawrence is one of the best at that area of his game and puts his wideouts in good positions to make plays after the catch. The Clemson wide receiver hauled in a phenomenal 44-yard strike in the first quarter of Saturday's 49-0 win over The Citadel and credited the cohesion with his signal-caller to the work put into practice.

"That is something we work on in practice and just reps. We repping every day and get better every day so I'm just excited to see where we end up at the end of the season," Rodgers said.

The son of legendary Tennessee Volunteer and National Championship quarterback Tee Martin, Rodgers will celebrate his 21st birthday on Wednesday.

Courtesy of the bye week, he's looking forward to the opportunity to spend quality time with his family.

"My birthday usually falls at the beginning or middle of the season so I normally can't do much celebrating," Rodgers said. "It's one of those things where I usually wait until after the game that weekend and celebrate with my family after the game. But we have a bye week so I'll probably head home and spend time with my people."

The veteran Tiger said he's excited to finally turn 21 after being the 'young guy' for so long.

"I'm excited especially with me being so young as a senior in college. I'm finally 21 now and feel like I'm on everybody's level," Rodgers said.