Analyzing Clemson Tigers Options at Running Back for Next Season
As the Clemson Tigers continue to work through the offseason, they do have one potential area of uncertainty on the offensive side of the ball.
With the Tigers having high expectations coming into the 2025 campaign, their offensive is projected to be one of the best in the country.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik returning for his senior season has really set the tone for Clemson in 2025. In addition to their star quarterback returning, they will have four starters on the offensive line back, as well as their top three wide receivers.
One area that they did suffer a significant loss is at the running back position. Senior running back, Phil Mafah, will be heading to the NFL next year, leaving a noticeable void in the backfield to be filled.
Even though he dealt with a shoulder injury in the latter part of the year, Mafah still was able to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark on the ground.
When looking at the depth chart at the position heading into 2025, the good thing for the Tigers is that they will have options. Unfortunately, the position became a bit murkier due to Jay Haynes suffering a torn ACL toward the end of the season.
Coming back from a major injury like that is no easy task and Haynes might not be 100 percent in 2025.
Currently, the offense will have David Eziomume, Jarvis Green, Keith Adams Jr., and potentially wide receiver Adam Randall switching over from last year.
The 2025 class will also feature Gideon Davidson and Marquise Henderson. Davidson is widely considered a Top 100 recruit in the upcoming class, meaning he could have the talent to come in right away and make an impact.
Even though there is no clear-cut starter, Clemson isn’t short on depth or options heading into 2025.
The biggest question for the unit will be the health of Haynes. The young running back showed some signs of big play capability last year and he should be the favorite to be the No.1 running back if he’s healthy. Unfortunately, that is a big if.
The talented incoming freshman, Davidson, will also be an interesting name to watch. As one of the best running back prospects in the nation, he might come in and look to take the starting spot right away.
While there might not be a star at the position currently, the Tigers have plenty of depth in the unit to find a way to run the ball effectively.