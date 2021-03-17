Another Accuser Comes Forward Against Deshaun Watson, Buzbee Warns More

In a whirlwind news day for Deshaun Watson, a second accuser utilizing the same lawyer has come forward against him, and will only be the second of four.

After Houston attorney Tony Buzbee announced the first set of litigations against former Clemson star and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson Wednesday morning, a second plaintiff has come forward on the same day regarding another incident from 2020.

This is the second in what Buzbee says will be four cases against Watson on his Instagram account.

"My associate, Cornelia, and I will file the second of what is now four cases on behalf of women against Deshaun Watson today,” Buzbee said.

“The cases allege assault. We won’t share the alleged details here, and we won’t try the case in the press, but the cases are publicly filed for all to see. I appreciate the calls of support that we have received from those who support these brave women. It takes a lot of guts to stand up to the powerful when you are perceived powerless,"

“Since filing the first case yesterday, I have had several death threats and multiple people have harassed my children. The blame the victim (or her lawyers) mentality is alive and well!! I love football as much as the next person (although I’ve never been a Texans fan). But I don’t love it that much!! Makes me shake my head that people are so passionate about football to the point of irrationality, while at the same time they could care less who the mayor or president will be.”

Summary of Watson's Second Set of Allegations:

Defendant Deshaun Watson is a National Football League ("NFL") player who currently plays quarterback for the Houston Texans. Plaintiff is a masseuse who owns her own company offering massage therapy services. Watson asked for a massage from Plaintiff in August 2020. During the massage session, Watson assaulted and harassed Plaintiff by touching her with his penis and exposing himself. Watson's behavior is a part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women. Plaintiff brings this case seeking the minimal compensatory damages that implicate this Honorable Court's subject-matter jurisdiction to prevent Watson from further like conduct.

Around midnight (EST) Tuesday night, Watson fired back after Buzbee announced the first lawsuit against him to FOX 26.

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," Watson said.

"I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit, he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected."

"Unlike him, this isn't about money for me -- it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

