Answering Clemson's Question Marks Post-Camp

When Clemson began fall camp on Aug. 6, there were a variety of questions the Tigers needed to answer, so let's evaluate where the concerns are before the Sept. 4 opener against Georgia.

When Clemson began fall camp on Aug. 6, there were a variety of questions the Tigers needed to answer.

Now that it's over, let's revisit some of the team concerns and see where they stand in terms of the offensive line, running backs, physicality, quarterbacks and injuries before the Sept. 4 opener against Georgia:

Offensive line

Concern level pre-camp: 8

Concern level post-camp: 7

Will there be real improvement this season?: The Tigers averaged less than 5 yards per carry for the first time since 2016, and that was with the best running back in school history. With Travis Etienne gone, Clemson needs this unit to get back to dominating the line of scrimmage.

The offensive line is replacing two starters but only one of those (left tackle Jordan McFadden moving from right tackle) was solved. The team is still searching for a starting center. Mason Trotter, Matt Bockhorst and Hunter Rayburn are all taking reps there, and Dabo Swinney said Tuesday that the battle hasn't been solved. More consistency is needed, and there were several bad quarterback-center exchanges in last Saturday's scrimmage. While Clemson feels better about every spot in the two-deep except center, there's still an uneasy feeling until a starter emerges.

Running backs

Concern level pre-camp: 7

Concern level post-camp: 4

Who will replace Etienne's massive production?: To be fair, Clemson isn't asking one guy to be the ACC's all-time leading rusher, but it was fair to wonder who would be stepping up in a running back room full of potential breakouts. With less than three weeks before Week 1, it appears at least three true candidates have emerged.

Lyn-J Dixon is the veteran in the room, and he'll get opportunities for sure, but the Tigers feel really good about freshman Will Shipley's ability to create big plays. He's impressed his teammates all summer with his speed, and Swinney says he carries himself like a veteran. That's a great sign. The only issue here is Kobe Pace, the other back who has asserted himself into the starting conversation. Pace has had problems putting the ball on the carpet, which could open the door for freshman Phil Mafah if the fumbling continues into September.

Physicality

Concern level pre-camp: 7

Concern level post-camp: 3

Can Clemson bounce back from getting manhandled by Ohio State?: The defense, in particular, really struggled in the blowout loss to the Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl. It left a bad taste in everybody on the team's mouths, and coaches and players vowed to not get pushed around like that again, especially up front.

So defensive coordinator Brent Venables instituted a physical spring practice season that carried over into fall camp, and the players have responded, according to the coaches. The competition at every position has really heated up and the defensive line has been dominant in practice, signs that these Tigers will be ready to meet a more physical challenge in 2021.

Quarterbacks

Concern level pre-camp: 8.5

Concern level post-camp: 5

Are the Tigers in trouble if starter D.J. Uiagalelei gets hurt?: Depth in this room was the most talked-about subject of the offseason after backup Taisum Phommachanh suffered a torn Achilles in the spring game. However, a fast recovery has Phommachanh on pace to be back early in the season. He's been practicing, although not partaking in scrimmages.

Still, if Phommachanh is healthy, it takes the pressure off walk-ons Hunter Helms and Billy Wiles and true freshman Will Taylor. The Tigers will still need a replacement if something happens to Uiagalelei in the first few weeks, but inexperience at the position isn't nearly as much of a concern. Whether or not Clemson can win if Uiagalelei is out an extended amount of time, well, that's a different issue for another day.

Injuries

Concern level pre-camp: 6

Concern level pre-camp: 7

Can Clemson stay healthy through fall camp?: This is always a concern for every team. Camp is a real grind and bumps and bruises happen. It's part of the game. Avoiding the big injuries, though, is what matters. Based on what Swinney said Tuesday, Clemson has been able to do that, aside from freshman offensive lineman John Williams.

However, the nagging hamstring issue for receiver Joseph Ngata is something to closely monitor. Ngata hasn't practiced in nearly a week, and hamstring injuries are hard to predict in terms of healing. They're especially difficult for receivers. Ngata is expected, when healthy, to be a starter in Week 1. That's looking less likely by the day, and how Clemson adjusts the receiving corps is unknown. Everyone has been waiting for years for Ngata to live up to his promise, so this could be another major setback. Even though it's a deep position, Clemson's optimal offense is with him on the field. The good news is receiver Justyn Ross is on pace to return.