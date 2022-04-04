Any Key to Clemson’s Offensive Success will Begin on its Offensive Line

CLEMSON, S.C. — On March 16, Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter came out and said the Tigers are working on tempo a little more this spring. This past Monday, wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham mentioned the offense is working on some new wrinkles and will concentrate on areas of the field where they have not done as good of a job in years past.

However, perhaps the key to any of Clemson’s success this year will weigh on the performance of the offensive line. Last year, thanks in large part to multiple serious injuries, the offensive line was inconsistent at best.

The Tigers struggled to run the football at times as they bounced around with different starting lineups every week for the majority of the season.

“I think last year we were young, had some injuries,” new offensive line coach Thomas Austin said recently.

Clemson eventually settled on a group of guys by Week 10 and over the last four games the Tigers ran the football much better and found an identity up front. However, two of those pieces they thought they might have back on the O-line are gone. Hunter Rayburn retired from football due to medical conditions and Mason Trotter is expected to miss the majority of the year due to eligibility issues.

With that said, Austin still likes what they have on the offensive line, and he feels the unit as a whole will be much better in 2022.

“We have more experience this time around than we did last year at every place on our offense. For our veteran guys, it is taking the next step,” he said. “Then we have some young guys that need to develop, whether that is losing a little bit of weight or whether that is gaining a little bit of weight or whether that is really understanding the final details of the position.

“So, we need more functional depth than we had last year. So, that is where that next group of guys have to really step up.”

Clemson will practice again on Monday and Wednesday before ending spring practices with its annual Orange and White Spring Game next Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. and will be televised by the ACC Network.

The Tigers are among the favorites to win the national title according to Fanduel at +1000.