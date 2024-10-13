Assessing Clemson Tigers’ AP Poll Ranking After Wake Forest Win
The Clemson Tigers won their fifth game in a row in what turned into an impressive blowout win over Wake Forest on Saturday.
The Tigers (5-1, 4-0 in ACC) were No. 10 in the AP Top 25 last Sunday. With a week filled with big games featuring ranked teams, the question was whether another win, coupled with a bit of help, might allow Clemson to nudge up another spot or two.
Last week, the Tigers benefited from a chaotic Saturday in which five of the nation’s Top 11 teams lost, including No. 1 Alabama falling in a seismic upset against Vanderbilt.
This weekend wasn’t nearly as chaotic, and up until late in the evening it looked like the Tigers might just be locked in at No. 10 for the second straight week.
But, then there was chaos in the “other” Death Valley.
No. 13 LSU hosted No. 9 Ole Miss in a night game that did not disappoint. The Rebels held the lead late in the fourth quarter before the Tigers tied the game to send it to overtime.
In the first overtime, Ole Miss could only manage a field goal. LSU answered with a touchdown and the Tigers won, 29-26.
The Rebels were one of two Top 10 teams to lose on Saturday, but the only one that should significantly impact the Tigers’ standing in the poll. No. 3 Oregon defeated No. 2 Ohio State, 32-31 but given that it was the Buckeyes’ first loss of the season they shouldn’t drop too much in the poll.
Ole Miss lost its second game of the season, the first being against Kentucky. When the Rebels lost that game they dropped six spots from No. 6 to No. 12, before jumping back into the Top 10 last week.
One has to assume that Ole Miss, with two losses, will drop out of the Top 10 when the poll comes out on Sunday.
Clemson has competition for that vacated spot, though. No. 11 Iowa State is undefeated and beat West Virginia impressively on the road. No. 12 Notre Dame blew out Stanford at home. And, of course, voters could reward LSU with a big boost after defeating a Top 10 team.
Voters have one considerable factor to weigh and that’s the ranking. LSU beat a Top 10 team. Clemson, Iowa State and Notre Dame did not. The Tigers and the Irish beat teams with losing records. West Virginia was, at least, undefeated in Big 12 action before the loss.
With the Ole Miss loss, it seems likely the Tigers will rise at least a spot to No. 9 when the poll is unveiled on Sunday.
Clemson AP Ranking By Week
Preseason/Week 1: No. 14
Week 2: No. 25 (minus-11)
Week 3: No. 22 (+3)
Week 4: No. 21 (+1)
Week 5: No. 17 (+4)
Week 6: No. 15 (+2)
Week 7: No. 10 (+5)