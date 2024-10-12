Watch: Clemson Tigers Defensive Back Duo Intercept Wake Forest Quarterback
Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Hank Bachmeier had done a terrific job of taking care of the football through their first five games.
Entering Saturday’s game against the No. 10 Clemson Tigers he had thrown just two interceptions.
In the second on Saturday, Bachmeier threw two interceptions to Tigers defenders, part of a stretch in which Clemson (4-1, 3-0 in ACC) scored three touchdowns on three straight drives.
The first pick was from Kylon Griffin and it was his first interception of the season. Bachmeier was looking to a receiver over the middle of the field and Griffin just slipped in underneath the throw and picked it off.
That set up the Tigers offense for a touchdown, which running back Phil Mafah eventually cashed in from one yard out.
But that wasn’t all. On the next drive, Bachmeier threw another interception.
This time, it was Khalil Barnes. Bachmeier was looking for a receiver on a slant route and he got his hands on the ball but couldn’t maintain possession. The ball bounced off his hands and into Barnes’ waiting arms.
That led to another Clemson touchdown, which was another touchdown run from Mafah, which was two yards.
After a slow start, the Tigers had a 28-14 lead at halftime, with the interceptions playing a big role in building that lead.
The Demon Deacons drew the first touchdown of the game, as they became the first team to score on Clemson in the first quarter this year. The Tigers had outscored opponents 90-0 in the first quarter in five games.
Bachmeier threw a 31-yard touchdown strike to a well-covered Horatio Fields with 1:32 left in the first quarter.
Clemson eventually answered as quarterback Cade Klubnik authored a 78-yard scoring drive that spilled into the second quarter. He capped the drive by going to his top target for the season, wide receiver Antonio Williams, on a 22-yard pass that Williams powered into the end zone, even with two defenders around him.
From there, it was basically all Clemson going into halftime.
The Tigers were without a few players on Saturday, including star freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr., who did not make the trip. Wesco, out of Midlothian, Texas, has caught 11 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Clemson returns home next Saturday to host Virginia at noon eastern, a game that will be broadcast on the ACC Network. The Tigers will then get a bye week, their first since Week 3 of the season.