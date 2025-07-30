Avieon Terrell Makes Jim Thorpe Award Watch List
The Clemson Tigers' standouts continue to receive preseason recognition, and cornerback Avieon Terrell adds another nod to his heading into his promising junior year.
The cornerback was added to the 2025 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason List, making the 35-player shortlist ahead of the upcoming season. The Jim Thorpe Award is awarded to the best defensive back in the country and is announced in December.
Terrell finds his name on the list after a shutdown sophomore season, being everywhere for the Tigers on defense. He recorded 4.5 tackles for a loss, 13 pass breakups, a sack and an interception, including three forced fumbles and two recoveries.
His 13 pass breakups were the most by a cornerback in a season since 2014, when cornerback Garry Peters recorded 15. It also ties a Clemson sophomore record in a single season.
The cornerback received a second team All-ACC nod at the end of the 2024 season, finishing strong with two pass breakups during Clemson’s College Football Playoff loss against Texas.
Terrell’s older brother, AJ, who played with the Tigers from 2017-19, was never selected to win the award, despite the standout season in 2019. Terrell will look to achieve something that his brother wasn’t able to do in his collegiate career.
The Tigers have never had a winner for the award in its history, which began in 1986.
The semifinalists for the award will be announced on Oct. 28, when the list narrows to up to 15 players. On Nov. 25, the three finalists will be selected by a 250-person board.
Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron won the Jim Thorpe Award a season ago, being drafted with the No. 20-overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft this offseason.