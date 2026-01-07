Clemson Tigers Land Southern Miss Transfer, Fifth Commitment of Cycle

The Clemson Tigers have been rolling with transfers over the last three days, opening Wednesday with another pickup on defense.

Southern Miss safety Corey Myrick committed to Clemson on Wednesday morning, being confirmed by On3’s Paul Strelow from Tiger Illustrated. He is the second safety to join the program through the portal.

Head coach Dabo Swinney has had an emphasis on filling up the secondary with transfers, especially due to the departures of key players like Avieon Terrell, who declared for the NFL Draft, and transfers Ricardo Jones and Khalil Barnes. Myrick brings game experience from last season with the Golden Eagles.

Myrick is the No. 22 safety in the portal, being ranked No. 213 overall in On3’s transfer rankings. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Clemson Tigers on SI confirmed that Myrick was going to visit campus on Wednesday, arriving Tuesday night and not taking long on his visit to decide that he would play under defensive coordinator Tom Allen next season. He had a visit with Louisville on Monday, also having visits with other schools lined up.

Last season at Southern Miss, Myrick finished with 91 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble. He began his career at Marshall, transferring for the second time in his two seasons that he’s been eligible. Now, he will see snaps at a Power Four school.

LSU, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin and Memphis were other schools that were in the running for Myrick, according to sources.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, according to On3. He chose Marshall over other schools like West Virginia, Bowling Green and Central Michigan. He didn’t see much time with the Herd, leading to his first transfer to Southern Miss.

Myrick is the fifth transfer on defense, joining Donovan Starr, Jerome Carter III, Luke Ferrelli and Elliot Washington II as the four other Tigers who have committed to Clemson during this offseason. Four of those players will be in the secondary, while one will fill a spot at linebacker.

Now, Swinney will look to move towards defensive tackle, which has been depleted through transfer portal exits and NFL Draft declarations. A few names have emerged, and there could be another commitment today, if not, tomorrow.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated through the transfer portal window with our transfer portal tracker, providing live updates with exits and acquisitions of the program ahead of the 2026 season.