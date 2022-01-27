Beaux Collins Accomplished Something Few Freshmen WR's Have Under Dabo Swinney

Coming into the 2021 season, only six receivers had registered 30 catches and 400 yards as a freshman under Dabo Swinney. Now there are seven.

Beaux Collins wrapped up his freshman campaign second on the team with 31 catches and third in receiving yards with 407. Those numbers have put the wideout in some rather unique company.

Deandre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Artavis Scott, Hunter Renfrow, Deon Cain and Justyn Ross are the only other receivers to post a minimum of 30 catches and 400 receiving yards during their freshmen seasons under Clemson's current head coach.

Even more impressive was the fact that Collins put up most of those numbers over the Tigers' final seven games when he caught 26 of his 31 passes. Through Clemson's first four games, the freshman receiver logged just 26 snaps. 24 of those came in the 49-3 blowout win over FCS foe SC State in the second week of the season when Collins notched the first three receptions of his career.

He would not catch another pass until the Tigers 17-14 road win over Syracuse on October 15. The freshman reeled in 2 passes for 29 yards against the Orange, the beginning of a big second half of the season for the California native, as injuries ravaged the wide receiver room, which led to more opportunities.

The next week at Pitt, Collins made his first career start and caught five balls. Then, two weeks later in a 30-20 home win over Florida State, the freshman had his breakout performance, with six catches for 104 yards, and the first touchdown of his young career.

"I never thought I'd be able to start this fast and to be able to play at a school like Clemson is just off the charts in my mind," Collins said after the performance. "I know my parents are proud of me. Everybody back home is proud. I'm really thankful for the opportunity."

Throughout his second-half surge, Collins became one of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei's favorite targets as the wideout had two 100-yard performances over the last four games, including a career-high 137-yard day against Wake Forest.

Whether Collins can go on and have the kind of career the rest of the players on that list had remains to be seen, but he's off to a great start. With the Tigers getting almost everyone back on the offensive side of the ball in 2022, Swinney has high expectations.

“I’m so happy with this team offensively," Swinney said after the bowl win over Iowa State. "How DJ has grown, our young receivers, Beaux and Dacari Collins. Our offensive line, everyone’s coming back. We’ve really got a bright future.”

