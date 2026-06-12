Best- And Worst-Case Scenarios for Clemson’s Four-Star Freshman From 2026 Class



The summer always brings excitement to college football programs, especially with the aspect of new players to the team.

While this offseason has been the busiest for head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers, they will also welcome 23 freshmen. The class includes plenty of standouts as well.

On3 has eight of those players being four-stars, having the most talent and already getting some high praise from Swinney. In their first seasons, this would be the ceilings and floors of each one.

Naeem Burroughs | Wide Receiver

Best-case: Starting slot receiver

It’s going to be tough to take the spots of Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore on the outside, but with Antonio Williams in the NFL, that third spot underneath is open. That’s how Burroughs made his start. He has a 5-foot-10.5, 182-pound frame to help get him there, but he will need to beat out the likes of Tyler Brown for it to begin the season.

Worst-case: Reserve/gadget receiver

At worst, I still expect Burroughs to be a player who will get signature plays with his ability to make plays after the catch. Even if it’s a designed screen play to get him the ball, offensive coordinator Chad Morris spoke on his objective to “get the ball to our playmakers.” Especially with a spring under his belt already, he will be a candidate to do that.

Polo Anderson | Safety

Best-case: Starting safety, Freshman All-American candidate

Clemson brought in Jerome Carter III and Corey Myrick to be the two starters, but Anderson has been one of the most underrated players coming out of camp. He’s being used in examples by defensive coordinator Tom Allen as well. We’ve seen freshmen secondary pieces burst onto the scene during the middle of the season, and this season, my candidate to be that player would be the Dorman product.

Worst-case: Rotational Safety

Regardless, leaving a 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety off the field will be difficult, and Anderson will see his snaps whether he’s able to beat out the transfer duo or not. Could he be in a different position, like Allen’s TIGER slot spot? Only time will tell, but he should see important snaps whether he’s listed as a starter or not.

Gordon Sellars III | Wide Receiver

Best-case: Starting wide receiver

When Wesco and Moore came out firing as freshmen, or even Tyler Brown three years ago, Clemson will have a freshman receiver who turns heads early. This spring, it was Sellars, making an impressive grab in the spring game as well. Swinney considered him the most ready receiver out of the class thus far, and I think that will prove to be true in 2026.

Worst-case: Rotational receiver

Morris will play fast regardless, and if tempo requires more depth from the group, the worst case is Sellars plays on that shift. It will be difficult to break through with the standout junior duo ahead of him, but the freshman has some pop that makes it difficult to keep him off the field.

Chance Barclay | Interior Lineman

Best-case: Rotational starter

Barclay was one of four four-stars at the interior lineman position, but he has experience across all spots on the line to be able to play. Especially with the depth at the position group with the departure of four starters, I’d expect him to see some snaps early, especially in the latter half of the season. Clemson’s guards have gone through injury trouble, which is important to keep in mind.

Worst-case: Reserve year

This will depend on position coach Matt Luke and where the depth chart stands after this fall. I wouldn’t expect Barclay to miss out on the full year, but the offensive line is a developmental position, after all. Even if it’s garbage-time snaps, the emphasis on linemen for this cycle will prove that experience will be necessary early.

Connor Salmin | Wide Receiver

Best-case: Rotational receiver

Salmin arguably could be the receiver who has the most to fix between Burroughs and Sellars, but he does bring blazing speed into the fold. He was a track-and-field sprinter, even running a 10.44 100-meter dash in high school. That speed will be shown at times, but it might take a year before he’s fully involved in his offense.

Worst-case: Reserve receiver

Could this be a redshirt? With the speed at which Morris plays, Salmon could be a beneficiary of the system. However, I think it could take a year before he truly makes his mark on Clemson’s offense. Fans should see the speed early, though, and the more reps, the better.

Grant Wise | Interior Lineman

Best-case: Starting guard

Another interior lineman, Wise, is one of the most polished players in his freshman group. He has experience at multiple spots on the line and at center, meaning he could play behind Harris Sewell as well at the position. Similar to Barclay’s situation, he could come into a starting role as the season goes on. Wise will provide the necessary depth that Luke will need, especially with a fast offense.

Worst-case: Rotational piece

Wise would be my pick to be the most productive lineman out of his freshman year, due to his 6-foot-3, 300-pound frame. However, a developmental position means that good things take time, and if Clemson is satisfied with the five that it has, slowing down the process wouldn’t hurt.

Carter Scruggs | Interior Lineman

Best-case: Rotational Lineman Piece

Swinney said that Scruggs could play both tackle and guard, saying that he has a “big body”. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound recruit has the length to play on the end of the line, but if Clemson wants more height on the interior, he could see some snaps there as well. Don’t be surprised if he could be a starter, too, if the injury bug hits the trenches again.

Worst-case: Reserve year

Whether it’s a redshirt year or sporadic snaps in various games, Scruggs can play on four different spots on the line. Only time will tell if he gets an opportunity in a big-game situation, but it could be more possible than many think.

Leo Delaney | Offensive Tackle

Best-case: Rotational Piece

Delaney didn’t finish his senior year due to getting surgery, meaning there was a bit of a recovery time before he was 100% this spring. However, Swinney calls him a “big body tackle” as well, and without Blake Miller and Tristan Leigh on the ends of the line, Delaney could see some time on either end.

Worst-case: Redshirt

Never a bad option at offensive line, and we’ve seen it previously with other tackles within the program. Delaney could go “into the crockpot” and develop, a famous term used by Swinney. However, with so much new going into the position group, don’t be surprised if he doesn’t have that extra year after 2026.