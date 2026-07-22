ACC Network's Eric Mac Lain Optimistic in Clemson Tigers Bouncing Back in 2026

Plenty of analysts can speculate about the Clemson Tigers, but one has a unique lens due to playing under head coach Dabo Swinney a decade ago: ACC Network’s Eric Mac Lain.

The former Clemson offensive lineman ended his career as the winningest player in the program’s history, and he understands what it takes to win in a Swinney-led team. During the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte last week, he was asked about how the Tigers can get back to winning ways.

When asked by 680 The Fan radio station whether the program was on the decline, he was quick to speak from the perspective of other programs.

“I don’t think they’re a bad program on the decline,” he said. “What they’ve been able to do has been tremendous. I mean, you don’t win two national championships playing the game four or five times and not know how to adjust, not know how to get better.”

He’s impressed with how the public refers to down years within the program. Clemson still picked up seven wins last season, which is the least amount of wins since 2010. The Tigers are also two seasons off of a College Football Playoff appearance.

“Now, has that been a little bit of a curve, and have things not gone favorably for them? Absolutely,” he said.

“But, I look at their last four years or five years, wherever you want to say the decline started, and there’s probably 90% of the country that would kill to have those five years on their plate right now.”

Mac Lain trusts his former head coach, who still was productive with the players that he brought in despite the record. Clemson was loaded with NFL Draft picks who were selected in April, and there’s still quality on the roster to help spring the Tigers back into top contention.

He is interested by the staff changes, including his former offensive coordinator returning as well in Chad Morris. But, Mac Lain is looking forward to the questions the team answered from a season ago.

“This guy is the best at what he does, very talented team, just had nine guys drafted, just couldn’t get it done for whatever reason,” he said. “So, what did you learn from last year? How do you make sure it never happens again?”

Clemson has to go to LSU in the opening week to begin 2026, so those learning experiences will need to be solved quick. However, Mac Lain saw necessary pieces, both coaches and transfers, enter a program that will have a prove-it year beginning in several weeks.

“So, what it all look like this year is going to be fascinating, and we will know in a hurry, right?”