Blue Chip Defensive Back Recruit Decommits From Clemson
After originally landing a commitment from one of the top defensive backs in the country back in June, the Clemson Tigers have now lost one of the key defensive pieces of their 2026 recruiting class.
Four-star defensive back Blake Stewart has told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that he will be decommitting from Clemson.
Stewart committed to Clemson back in July, choosing the Tigers over notable schools such as Georgia, Miami, Florida and Michigan.
According to 247Sports composite ratings, Stewart has earned an 89 out of 100 prospect ranking as the 35th-best safety in the country and the 47th-best overall prospect in the state of Georgia.
Besides Clemson, Stewart had also been on official visits to Michigan, Miami, and Vanderbilt throughout the summer. Ahead of his decommitment, he was Clemson’s third-highest rated defensive commit for the class of 2026.
Through three seasons at Woodward Academy High School, Stewart has totaled 144 tackles, four interceptions and six tackles for loss. He also contributes on offense, totaling 73 catches for 892 yards and six touchdowns throughout his high school career.
In a scouting report released by 247’s Andrew Ivins, he praised Stewart’s athletic ability and willingness as a tackler.
“Looks the part with a longer frame and should add some good mass once lifting in a college weight room. Spent much of junior year split between a single-high and two-high shell. Displayed impressive processing speed as he was quick to read and react.A rather willing participant in run support and will go low for takedowns,” Ivins said. “Needs to keep improving as a man-to-man defender if he’s going to reach his full potential, but has the IQ and athleticism to thrive in a Cover 2-heavy scheme. Projects as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that is likely going to find his way onto multiple special teams units given how he runs and hits.”
According to 247, the Tigers currently have the 15th-best recruiting class in the country, and still rank as the third-best recruiting class in the ACC (behind Miami and Florida State). After Stewart’s decommitment, the Tigers now have four pledges from defensive backs in the class of 2026 and 21 players committed overall.
The Georgia native is the second player to decommit from Clemson throughout this recruiting cycle, joining edge rusher Dre Quinn, who took back his pledge in September following the Tigers’ rough start to the season.