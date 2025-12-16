Clemson Tigers 2026 ACC Opponents Revealed

On Tuesday, the ACC announced the conference league opponents for 2026, beginning the transitional period to the nine-game conference schedule.

Next season, the Clemson Tigers will be one of only five programs in the conference to play eight ACC contests instead of nine, joining Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech and North Carolina as the only others to play that many. This is because of the change to allow more competitive equity, with all teams being required to play at least 10 games over Power Four opponents.

As for the ACC opponents, Clemson will host Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina and Virginia Tech within Death Valley. It will play away games at California, Duke, Florida State and Syracuse.

With the ACC's upcoming transition to a nine-game conference schedule for some of its member schools, the ACC announced Tuesday each football program's conference opponents for 2026.



Clemson is one of five ACC programs that will remain on an eight-game conference slate in 2026. pic.twitter.com/OIsmM81Hgm — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 16, 2025

Next season, head coach Dabo Swinney’s squad already has the second of the home-and-home against LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to open the season. Then, the annual Palmetto Bowl game at Memorial Stadium is already scheduled, meaning there was a reason for the Tigers to be one of the only teams with fewer games. Since Clemson always plays two other teams, with one from around the area, it made sense.

In 2027, because the conference has 17 teams, an odd number, one team will play only eight ACC games each season, going forward.

All home games next season for Clemson are big ones, due to the opponent's prowess or the coach at the helm. Georgia Tech gave Clemson its second loss of the season in September, while the Hurricanes are the conference’s only College Football Playoff team. On the other hand, North Carolina and Virginia Tech, led by head coaches Bill Belichick and James Franklin, respectively, will be difficult coaching matchups for Swinney.

The Tigers will also have to go to Wallace-Wade Stadium to play the defending ACC champions in Duke. Clemson has lost its last two games against the Blue Devils, including this season’s 46-45 loss. The team will also look to avenge its Syracuse loss while playing an ACC rival in the Seminoles.

Going forward, it will also be important to note that Clemson will be playing Notre Dame for 12 straight seasons, beginning in 2027. Especially due to how the ACC wants to consistently show how strong its conference can be, it will pose as seasons with plenty of quality opponents in the future.

There are no official dates for these contests, though those will be revealed next January after the national championship occurs.