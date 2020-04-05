There are a couple things Braden Galloway lacks: game experience and production.

But there’s also something he isn’t missing: confidence.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound junior tight end, who has seven catches for 112 yards in 14 career games, sees himself as the ultimate matchup problem.

“I feel like I’m too fast for a linebacker and I feel like corners are too small for me,” Galloway said before Clemson’s spring practice came to an abrupt end last month. “That’s just how I feel about myself. I’m confident in my abilities. I can go out here and make plays at tight end or receiver.”

Receiver? Yes, he said receiver.

During Clemson’s nine practices, Galloway had the opportunity to work at the “5-man” position, which is designated in the Tigers’ offense as the slot receiver.

The thought is it puts Galloway in one of those ideal matchups, but it also allows offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to get an extra tight end on the field to give Clemson a bigger look.

It’s not likely that Galloway will steal a large number of snaps from slot receiver Amari Rodgers in 2020, but any production from a player of Galloway’s size will be welcomed.

“I’m just trying to expand my route tree and open that up more,” Galloway said.

The Tigers haven’t had a tight end create those real matchup problems since Jordan Leggett left in 2016, and Galloway, who’s drawn comparisons to the former Clemson standout, hasn’t had many opportunities to bring that element.

The Seneca High School star suffered a foot injury in his senior season that slowed him when he first got to Clemson. He caught his only touchdown pass in his first collegiate game against Furman in 2018, but that season came to an end before the College Football Playoff’s Cotton Bowl game against Notre Dame when he was one of three Tigers that tested positive for ostarine, a banned substance by the NCAA.

He missed 13 consecutive games in 2019, and the offense lacked a true pass catcher at the position. Galloway had to work himself back into game shape during last year’s CFP, and he spent the brief winter and spring workouts getting on the same page again with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Combined with Clemson’s need for that position to become more prominent to open up other aspects of the offense, Galloway was a different factor this spring.

“Compared to last year, I definitely see an increase in production,” Galloway said. “Maybe that’s just some of the calls that I’m getting. Maybe it’s how we’re doing the rotation. I’m not sure. I definitely see my production going up.”