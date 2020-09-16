SI.com
Tight Ends Once Again Being Featured In Clemson Offense

JP-Priester

In Clemson's season opening win over Wake Forest, the Tigers offense reminded the rest of the college football world just how potent it can be when it is fully operational. 

It's no secret that the offense is at its best when it has a legitimate pass-catching threat at the tight end position. One that can create mismatches on slower linebackers and smaller safeties across the middle of the field, and one that can stretch the field vertically as well. 

After one game that is exactly what the Tigers have in Braden Galloway, whose five catches against Wake Forest tied him with Amari Rodgers for most on the team. 

While Galloway was obviously one of quarterback Trevor Lawrence's favorite targets on Saturday night, he wasn't the only player at the position making plays in the passing game. Sophomore Davis Allen reeled in a 42-yard catch and fifth year senior J.C. Chalk had a 12-yard touchdown grab, the first of his career.

"It was awesome to see those guys get back involved in the offense," Tony Elliott said on Monday. "As I said, I think when we're at our best, you know, offensively is when we can stay in 11 personnel and we can attack you down the field."

Clemson's offensive coordinator credits the work ethic of each player every day in practice and the film room. They've created a competitive environment among themselves, pushing each other to be the best they can be. 

"I think what's happened is the competition in that room has elevated everybody's play," Elliott said. "I think what you're seeing is when you see your counterparts in the room, you know making plays and having an opportunity, it elevates your play."

The ultimate goal is to have an interchangeable group of players at the position, and at least for one game that looks to be exactly what the Tigers have.

"What you're seeing is you're seeing a group of guys that are competing with each other, playing with each other. So the standard doesn't change regardless who's in the game, So really happy for all those guys to kind of not just hear what I've been saying to the offense but to be able to go out and see it actually come alive."

