So much of an offense's success is predicated on the play of the offensive line.

A season ago, injuries and inexperience had a major impact on the Tigers' inability to develop any consistency up front. Six times in the first nine games, Clemson had a different starting five.

Now healthy and more experienced, and with the team more than halfway through fall camp, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter is seeing a noticeable difference in the group. Not just physically, but mentally, as well.

"I'm so fired up about these guys," Streeter said after Monday's practice. "Number one, the character that they have and then the passion that they have. They all got the want to and we've been talking about toughness and mental toughness for a long time and that's what these guys have. So there's no doubt we've got that potential to be really, really, really good."

Clemson held the first of two scrimmages on Saturday inside of Memorial Stadium, with head coach Dabo Swinney raving about the performance of the offensive line. On Monday, Streeter echoed those same sentiments, noting the physicality the group played with against what is expected to be one of the best defensive fronts in the country.

"I just felt like, especially in our running game, our offensive line did a really, really good job of really covering people up and being physical," Streeter said. "And that's what our guys are. We got some tough tough guys up front.

"Obviously, we got a great defense, I mean, we got a great defensive line. Everybody's talking about the defensive line, and they're really, really good players. And so, I think sometimes that offensive line is forgotten, you know, and they did a great job of making a statement."

Streeter insists that the success the offensive line had in the scrimmage was a huge step forward, and he's extremely pleased with where the group as a whole is at this point in camp.

"Just being super physical and mentally sharp, and it just had that toughness," Streeter said. "You know, just had that toughness about them that allowed them to succeed on Saturday. So that was a really good day. I think we took a step forward with that offensive line with confidence, and feel really good about where they're at."

