New Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter is raving about how "incredible" Phil Mafah's been in spring practice.

The opportunity to be the No. 1 running back this spring for the Clemson Tigers has allowed Phil Mafah to fall into Brandon Streeter's good graces.

The new Clemson offensive coordinator is raving about what he's seen from the sophomore back who is taking advantage of Will Shipley and Kobe Pace being sidelined during practice.

"I'm very pleased with Phil," Streeter said. "We challenged him when we started the spring that, 'Hey, you're going to take a big workload.' It's such a great opportunity for him to get a ton of reps with that first group. And I'm telling you right now, that kid has been incredible."

Has Mafah, who had 292 yards on 68 carries as a freshman, been good enough to garner a shot at the starting role when fall camp begins in August? It might be too early to tell, but this isn't like last year when Mafah was pressed into duty because of necessity. Streeter feels good about where his big back is right now.

"I know (running backs coach) C.J. (Spiller) would think the same thing, but I got no reservations about (Mafah) in the game at any time," Streeter said. "That kid is explosive. He's big, he's physical, he's smart."

Mafah has already impressed his quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, and Dabo Swinney is thrilled to see the Georgia native honing his skills. Now that he's gotten Streeter's approval, Clemson's running back room with Shipley, Pace and Mafah is shaping up to potentially be something special.

"(Mafah) understands the offense," Streeter said. "He'll protect. He can catch the ball out of the backfield. And so he's done a very, very good job and he's such a quiet kid that just goes and works. He just goes and works. And he's just a pleasure to coach."

