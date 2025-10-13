‘He Stepped Up in a Big Way,’ Clemson HC Dabo Swinney Praises Freshman OL
Even when evaluating some of the former top recruits in the country, it’s best to exhibit patience as they adapt to the intricacies of the next level.
At 6-foot-7 and 355 pounds, Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs already possessed the physical attributes to play Division I football by the time that he was halfway through his high school career.
With that being said, competing at a high level requires much more than simply passing the “looks test”. After an early adjustment period, Jacobs has made some noticeable improvements as he enters the second half of his freshman season.
Fresh off the best game of his collegiate career, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney offered some encouraging praise to the promising true freshman after Clemson’s 41-10 win over Boston College.
"It was good to see...and we've seen it in practice. He's a giant, but he's just a kid,” Swinney said. “They have to adjust to the speed and flow of the games. He got in a couple of games earlier in the season and had to settle in a little bit and let it slow down, but last night he was ready.”
Last Saturday, Jacobs played a career-high 60 snaps, registering the second-highest run-blocking grade (74.5) among all Tigers offensive linemen. Through 29 pass-blocking snaps, he did not give up a single sack or quarterback hit, allowing just two pressures.
The former four-star also showcased his athleticism by serving as a key part of Clemson’s Heavy package, lining up in the backfield and serving as Peter Woods’ leading blocker during a goalline touchdown.
“He's big. He covers people up. He moves them. I just thought he played with a ton of confidence,” Swinney said. “As he played throughout the game, he got more and more confident and did a lot of good things, his pulls, protections and his play at the point of attack. He stepped up in a big way.”
Before Clemson’s win against Boston College, Jacobs was already being eased into action, playing what was then a career-high 21 snaps during the Tigers’ 38-10 win over the University of North Carolina.
Clemson’s veteran-heavy offensive line allows Jacobs to steadily develop without too much pressure on his shoulders, but his recent improvements provide real optimism for the future.
Next, the Tigers will face the SMU Mustangs on Oct.18 at 3:30 p.m. ET, broadcast live on the ACC Network.