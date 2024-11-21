Breaking Down ACC Title Picture Heading into Week 13 for Clemson Tigers
As the Clemson Tigers head into Week 13, the picture in the ACC is becoming clearer with two weeks in the season.
The Tigers will be heading into the penultimate week of the season after wrapping up their ACC season with an impressive 7-1 record. While Clemson currently has the most wins in the conference, they do not control their own destiny in terms of potentially playing in the ACC title game.
Due to a loss to the Louisville Cardinals, who both the Miami Hurricanes and SMU Mustangs played and beat, each one of those teams currently holds the tiebreaker over the Tigers. Heading into Week 13, both the Mustangs and the Hurricanes will be playing ACC games, and Clemson will certainly be watching closely.
For SMU, they will be facing the Virginia Cavaliers on the road in Week 13. The Mustangs will be favored in the game against the 5–5 Cavaliers, but this could be a tight game.
The main advantage from the SMU side of things is that they just need to win one of their last two games of the season to play in the conference title game. As a good-sized favorite in Week 13, they very well could clinch things this coming week.
For the Hurricanes, they seem like the more likely of the two teams for the Tigers to catch. While a loss for Miami at home against the Boston College Eagles would be unlikely this coming week, they do have a big game to end the season on the road against the Syracuse Orange.
The Orange are currently 7-3 on the season and always play hard at home. With Miami recently losing a game in the conference, one more loss by them would be the key to Clemson getting into the title game.
From a college football playoff perspective, it appears like the ACC will not be getting any other teams in besides their conference championship. The Tigers, with a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in their final game of the regular season could help boost their resume, but it would take a lot of things to happen for them to secure an at-large bid.
For Week 13 in the ACC title picture, nothing too crazy should be expected, as the Mustangs will have a good chance to punch their ticket for the title game. Where things will get interesting for Clemson will be in Week 14, when the Hurricanes travel to Syracuse.