The One Overlooked Departure That Will Hurt the Clemson the Most

While Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers football program are tasked with replacing more than ten starters heading to the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, there is one overlooked player whose illustrious Tigers career may ultimately be the hardest to replace.

Clemson will be losing four starters on their offensive line, but none's impact will be felt more than former starting offensive tackle Blake Miller, who seems destined for the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame once he decides to hang up the cleats.

A Look At Miller's Impact

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) before kickoff with Furman University at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A true iron man, Miller started every game of his collegiate career. His 54 career starts set a Clemson record for non-specialists, and he also leaves the program as the all-time leader in snaps from scrimmage with 3,778 over four seasons.

In a mock draft released by NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, the analyst slotted Miller as a first-round pick, landing at No.19 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"In pass protection, he has enough quickness to cover up speed rushers off the edge. He uses his length and strong hands to latch and control defenders," Jeremiah said. "In the run game, he can generate movement on down blocks and he always strains to finish."

Through 533 snaps in pass protection, Miller allowed two sacks and ten quarterback hurries throughout the season, according to PFF. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder closed out his collegiate career on a high note, not allowing a single pressure through 67 snaps during Clemson's loss to Penn State in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

In each of his four collegiate seasons, Miller has earned All-ACC honors, even being named College Football Network's ACC Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Who Will Replace Miller?

The unfortunate part about hitting a recruiting home run with a specific offensive line class is that they all have to be replaced at the same time.

Harris Sewell is Clemson’s most experienced returning lineman, having started 17 games over the past four years as the Tigers’ next man up on the offensive line. However, all of his experience has been as either a guard or center, making it unlikely he will bump to the outside.

Collin Sadler will likely fill one of Clemson's open tackle spots, but his nine career starts at left tackle indicate that he will probably line up on the blind side.

With Clemson's two most experienced returning offensive lineman likely sliding in at other positions, expect to see a newcomer at right tackle next season.