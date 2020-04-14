Former Clemson cornerback and NFL veteran Bashaud Breeland will make another Super Bowl run with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The reigning NFL champs officially announced Tuesday that they resigned a key member off of last year's squad. Breeland, who was an unrestricted free agent, reportedly agreed last week to a one-year deal worth $4.5 million deal, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Breeland had two interceptions during the regular season for the Chiefs in 2019 and then made the play of his career with a pick of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in early in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City went on to win the game 31-20 in Miami, and Breeland joined former Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins and Dorian O'Daniel as Super Bowl champions.

Breeland, who made $2 million a year ago, was originally unable to find a home during several waves of free agency, deciding to return to a familiar spot. After finishing his three-year career at Clemson with six interceptions, Breeland was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins.

After spending four seasons in D.C., he played for the Green Bay Packers in 2018. Breeland has 368 career tackles, 12 interceptions and seven forced fumbles in six seasons in the NFL.

Breeland returns to the Chiefs locker room with Watkins, a former first-round draft pick who actually took a restructured contract that freed up salary-cap money used to bring back Breeland.