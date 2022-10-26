Brent Venables 'Indebted Forever' to Clemson

Brent Venables may now be the head coach at Oklahoma, but there's a piece of him that will always remain at Clemson.

Prior to taking over the Sooners last December, Venables spent a decade running Clemson's defense as a member of Dabo Swinney's staff. During that time, Clemson routinely fielded some of the best defenses in the country, with Venables helping guide the Tigers to six straight ACC Championships, six consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff and two national titles.

Although, for all the success Clemson had on the field during his tenure, what Venables will remember the most about his time with the program is the relationships built off the field.

"There were some mountaintop experiences as we know, a bunch of championships," Venables said as a guest on WCCP's Fax On Sports. "But for me, the best part of a decade being there is the people, the relationships that are genuine, authentic. I'll feel connected there for the rest of my life."

Venables joined Swinney's staff ahead of the 2012 season. Prior to that, he had been the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Oklahoma since 1999.

The timing of his move to Clemson came at the perfect time, according to Venables, despite not really knowing anyone in the area. It is a move that paid off big for all parties involved, with Venables noting that while he may no longer be around, he'll always have fond memories of what was accomplished during his time with the Tigers, on and off the field.

"From a timing standpoint, I couldn't ask for a better time in my life to pick up my family and move them there," Venables said. "Didn't know anybody other than having a few conversations with coach Swinney and certainly Miss Kathleen (Swinney). And it just helped me in so many ways on the field, off the field. I grew more in a decade at Clemson as a husband, as a father, as a coach, as a believer, as a leader, because of so many amazing people, and I'll be indebted forever.

"The relationships don't just end because you leave. Those experiences, the debt of gratitude, don't leave now that you're in another part of the country."

Clemson went 120-17 during Venables' tenure, with a lot of the success due to how productive his defenses were. Considered one of the best defensive minds in the country, Venables had multiple opportunities to become a head coach.

He chose to be patient, though, waiting for the right opportunity, which finally came last December when Oklahoma came calling. Not only did Venables' time at Clemson help prepare him for this next chapter of his career, but it also helped shape him as a person, something he credits to the culture Swinney has created at Clemson.

"I woke up every day in a place I loved living, just absolutely loved living," Venables said. "Then I went to a job that my cup runneth over every single day. And well beyond just the football, the Xs and Os. I just loved who I was doing it with, and certainly, the players are a big part of that. But our staff and the vision of coach Swinney, he just brings out the best in everybody, in my opinion. And so, really, my experience there really enriched my life forever."

