Bresee’s Sister, Ella, Passes Away

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee reported via social media Thursday morning that his sister Ella passed away. She was 15-years old.

Ella had been battling an aggressive form of brain cancer for the last year.

“My beautiful sister Ella, you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle,” Bresee said via Instagram. “Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you. I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people. You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear.”

Bresee got to spend last week with his little sister when she and his family came to Clemson. Ella was supposed to make an appearance with the Clemson team at last week’s game against Furman, as they honored her by wearing “Ella Strong” T-shirts during Tiger Walk. However, Ella became sick Friday and was taken to a local area emergency room. She was air-lifted to Washington, D.C. on Saturday morning.

Bresee joined his family by Ella’s side on Sunday.

On Wednesday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated Ella’s condition.

“I think she is just really fighting for life every second of every minute,” he said.

At the time, Swinney said he still was not sure if Bresee will play this week against Louisiana Tech.

“As I said (Tuesday), there are a lot more important things than football,” Swinney said. “He needs to focus on what he is doing. When he is ready to be back and ready to play, we will be here. But right now, he is right where he needs to be.”

