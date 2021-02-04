Brett Farve Disagrees With Deshaun Watson's Decision to Demand a Trade

On Monday, Brett Favre discussed Deshaun Watson's situation with Yahoo! Sports.

"I'm kind of old school," Favre said. "I think you play, you get paid a ton of money to do a certain job, just do it and let the chips fall where they may."

During his career, Favre played 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers until the team moved on to a new quarterback.

After his initial statement, Favre added that he was not saying that Watson is wrong for demanding a trade. "It's a different day and time," Favre stated.

Favre was commenting on the news that Deshaun Watson has requested a trade away from the Texans. Rumors have been flying over the past few weeks as people try to predict where Watson will play last season.

This claim is not the first controversial statement that Favre has made about a former Clemson quarterback. Last month he claimed that the Jaguars should not take Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick. He told TMZ, "I don't know if Jacksonville, in my opinion, I don't know if quarterback is their immediate need."