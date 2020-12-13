Notre Dame's Brian Kelly Downplays Return of Clemson's Starters in Rematch

For the first time in program history, Notre Dame football is playing for a conference championship. The Fighting Irish are eager for the opportunity to dethrone Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers who have won the last five straight ACC titles.

During his Sunday press conference, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly expressed his excitement for the opportunity to deliver an ACC championship and without question secure a spot in the college football playoff for the second time.

"We're really excited to be part of the 2020 ACC Championship game," Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. "When we were given this opportunity, we certainly put it on our goal sheet as something as a destination for us. I also want to congratulate Dabo (Swinney) once again for a terrific football season. He has his team playing extremely well once again. So congratulations to Clemson University. We're excited about playing them again."

ESPN's College Gameday is expected to make the trip for the showdown in Charlotte in what is shaping up to be the marquee game of Championship weekend.

The first matchup was a true classic with the Fighting Irish making a few more big plays down the stretch en route to a 47-40 double-overtime thriller. However, this weekend the Tigers will look a bit different on both sides of the ball with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr., and defensive tackle Tyler Davis are all expected to be available this time around.

"I think when we start to look at one player making a difference, we might be reading a little bit too much into it. It's the ability for all players to play at a high level. But if he's playing well but three or four other guys aren't playing at the same level, it negates it. But certainly, Skalski is going to help."

Kellly expects to see another heavyweight championship bout that will be highly contested. He downplayed the notion that winning the first game between the two teams is either an advantage or disadvantage when it comes to the highly anticipated rematch.

"This (game) is still going to come down to the fundamental," he said Sunday night. There are really good players on both sides of the ball. I just think it's going to be a closely contested football game. I think it's going to match up the way people think it is."