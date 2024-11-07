Can Clemson Tigers Find Enough Scoring to Replicate Success from Last Season?
The 2024-25 college basketball season has officially started for the Clemson Tigers, as the team is looking to replicate the success of last year.
The Tigers were one of the biggest surprises last season in March, coming out of the ACC, as they were able to reach the Elite 8, led by their high-powered offense. As the season gets going for Clemson now, they will have some big questions to ask regarding whether they can perform like they did last year.
Unfortunately, the team did lose two of their best players in PJ Hall and Joe Girard III. However, with a few key returning players, the hope is that they will take a step forward and be able to improve.
Recently, Jay Bilas of ESPN spoke about what the outlook for the Tigers will be this season.
“Brad Brownell led the Tigers on a historic March run last year, guiding Clemson to its first Elite Eight in 44 years. Last year, the team finished in the top five of the ACC in scoring (77.4 points per game, fourth), field goal percentage (47%, third) and 3-point field goals per game (8.2, fifth). That may be tough to replicate with the losses of PJ Hall and Joe Girard III. But Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin return, and Illinois State transfer Myles Foster is already proving to be a bucket getter (17 points, 6 of 8 from the field in the season opener against Charleston Southern).”
The offense was a major reason why Clemson was able to have as much success as they did last year. Being able to score on any team and run some teams out of the gym was a valuable tool to have.
However, with the team losing their top two scorers, it is going to take players to step up to fill those roles.
Senior guard Chase Hunter figures to be the new leader for the Tigers this season, as he was their third leading scorer last year. In his first game of the season, Hunter led the way for Clemson in the scoring department, as he totaled 17 points. In addition to his scoring output, he also chipped in with five rebounds and three assists.
Another player who has already started to make an impact is senior forward Myles Foster, who had a strong debut.
While it isn’t easy to replace the top scorers from the year prior, the Tigers were able to score 91 points in their first game of the season.