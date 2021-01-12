Former Buckeyes Quarterback Says He Would Take Lawrence Over Fields

It seems to be all but a foregone conclusion that Trevor Lawrence will be the first player selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Coming into the 2020 season there was some debate over whether or not it should be Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields that is actually drafted number-one overall. However, the general consensus now seems to be that Lawrence separated himself with his play throughout his junior season.

Former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones, who led Ohio State to the 2014 national championship, weighed in on the subject recently in an interview with TMZ Sports, and his response probably won't sit very well with some of the fans of his alma mater.

"I'm going to try to be unbiased as possible, but I'm going to pick Trevor (Lawrence)," Jones said. "I think he's the safest bet because he has more of a sample size, a 3-year starter and some of the things he has done."

The two quarterbacks went head-to-head twice in their collegiate careers. Lawrence led Clemson to a thrilling 29-23 comeback win over Ohio State in last seasons Fiesta Bowl, while Fields and the Buckeyes returned the favor this season with a dominating 49-28 win over the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl.

Throughout the 2020 season Fields had struggled to duplicate the success he had in 2019. However, Fields was exceptional against Clemson, but then followed that performance up by going just 17-33 for 194 yards and a touchdown in the Buckeyes 52-24 loss to Alabama in the national title game.

Jones added that he doesn't see that as much of a concern. That he thinks both quarterbacks have the potential to be extremely successful at the next level.

"I predict both guys will have an opportunity to play at a young, young stage in their careers, and have a tremendous effect on whatever organization drafts them," Jones said.