Carolina Panthers Star Jadeveon Clowney Offers Bold Thoughts on Clemson
The Clemson Tigers have been one of the best programs in college football for years. Each and every year, they are expected to be a contender.
Unfortunately, over the last few years, they have come up well short of those major expectations.
When it comes to recruiting, very few programs do it better than Clemson. Dabo Swinney has a well-oiled system and he has built a family-like atmopshere at the school.
Current Carolina Panthers star and former rival South Carolina Gamecocks standout Jadeveon Clowney recently spoke out about the Tigers during the Panthers' Fan Fest at Clemson.
“They’ve probably got one of the best recruiting setups when you come down, hang out with the team, and Dabo Swinney and his whole staff probably set it up very nice. That’s how they get all the guys to commit here."
Clowney also revealed that he's a big fan of Swinney.
“I got big love for Dabo. And he got a couple of my guys over there, Rumph (Clemson defensive ends coach Chris Rumph), who recruited me. It’s just crazy to come back at this time and see them guys still doing it at a high level, and hope they have a good season this year still.”
Swinney also dropped a hilarious quote about Clowney being at the school.
“Got to see Clowney out there. Had a little fun with him. Finally got him to Clemson. Doggone it. Finally got him here, practicing in the indoor (practice facility).”
During his time with South Carolina, Clowney went 3-0 against the Tigers. He jokingly spoke out about returning to visit Clemson.
“Oh yeah. It’s always fun when you’re winning, definitely. I had no problem coming back because I know what happened here when I was here, So, it was good. It was plenty of love in the building today. I had a good time.”
Hopefully, the Tigers are able to get their football program back on track this season. They have brought in a lot of recruiting talent over the last couple of years and should be able to compete.
As for Clowney, he's set to begin his first NFL season with the Panthers. Returning back to the Carolina's is an awesome opportunity and it will be interesting to see how he can impact the franchise and help them get back to winning.