See How Clemson Quarterback Christopher Vizzina Stacks Up In Way-Too-Early Heisman Odds

Over the last two seasons of college football, unlikely candidates have emerged as the eventual Heisman winners: Colorado’s Travis Hunter and Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza.

That’s an award that a Clemson Tiger has never been awarded in its program’s history. Quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence have been the closest to doing so, but now, the expected starter is Christopher Vizzina, and recent odds have been released regarding the frontrunners.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Vizzina is +12500 to win the fabled trophy, being with players like UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava (+10000), NC State’s CJ Bailey (+10000) and Georgia Tech’s Alberto Mendoza (+12500) as notable other names around him.

If recent history has anything to say, just because long-shot odds are on a player before the year starts doesn’t mean that they’re out of it already. In 2024, Hunter opened around a line of +6500, winning the trophy from his efforts on both sides of the field. Mendoza was a 60-1 longshot, winning it this past season.

To put Mendoza’s honor into perspective, SMU’s Kevin Jennings was won of the many who had better odds to beat him. Although the eye test as bettors favoring others, Vizzina has a winning formula ahead of it.

The first are the skill positions around him. Players like T.J. Moore, Bryant Wesco Jr. and Gideon Davidson could make nearly any quarterback better. Add an x-factor target, like a Naeem Burroughs or Christian Bentancur, and there’s a chance to have numbers like his mentor, Cade Klubnik.

Clemson’s hire of Chad Morris is another factor. Morris believes that his team will take multiple shots down the field each game. That will rely on Vizzina, who took multiple in his only start against SMU. Moore was his guy down the field, and another offseason of building chemistry is only going to help that.

The Tigers have three other quarterback competing for the starting job, two being freshmen. Redshirt freshman Chris Denson is the other quarterback who returned on the depth chart. However, head coach Dabo Swinney said that Vizzina is in “pole position” beginning the offseason.

There ae plenty of other names that Clemson will see throughout the season. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah will see the Tigers in Memorial Stadium on Oct. 3. Mensah is +1500 to win the award. Malachi Toney, the standout Hurricanes receiver, is at +3000.

Clemson sees LSU in Week 1, and the Bayou Bengals are led by Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt. Leavitt is just behind Mensah in the odds at +1600. Another SEC team, South Carolina, has quarterback LaNorris Sellers at +3000.

Long story short, Vizzina has a long way to go before thinking about sitting in a chair in New York City in December. However, the ingredients are in the pot, it is just going to take some good mixing to get him to defy the odds.

If, or when, Vizzina wins the job, he will be that chef to get the winning recipe going.