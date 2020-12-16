CFP Picture: Who's In, Who Could Get In, and Who Has No Shot

With conference championship games coming up this weekend the College Football Playoff Picture is starting to take shape.

With conference championships being played this weekend, the stakes have never been higher as we are now less than a week away from knowing which four teams will be vying for a national title.

The top five spots in the College Football Playoff rankings remain unchanged, but there was some movement behind those teams.

College Football Playoff Rankings:

1. Alabama 9-0 (1): The Crimson Tide keep rolling right along. Alabama is all but assured a spot in the four team field. Even if they were to somehow lose to Florida in the SEC Championship Game, it is highly unlikely they would drop below that fourth spot. Win this weekend though, and they lock up that number one seed.

2. Notre Dame 10-0 (2): Many think the Irish, like Alabama, could afford a loss to Clemson this weekend and still get in. Although, depending on what else were to happen, that might not be the case. Win and they are in. Lose and they are putting their fate into the hands of others.

3. Clemson 9-1 (3): The Tigers just need to win. Lose to Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game and their playoff hopes die in Charlotte.

4. Ohio State 5-0 (4): The Buckeyes worthiness has been a hot topic of debate. However, despite all the talk about the number of games they have played and their weak schedule, if they win the Big-10 championship this weekend, they're almost assuredly getting in.

5. Texas A&M 7-1 (5): One thing the Aggies needed was a Florida loss. They got that last weekend when LSU upset the Gators 37-34. The next thing they need is a Clemson loss or an Ohio State loss this weekend. They also need to beat Tennessee on Saturday.

Iowa State 8-2 (7): The Cyclones are hoping for just enough chaos that would allow a two-loss conference champion to sneak in. After looking like they had no chance just a couple of weeks ago, here they are, still very much alive. With a win over Oklahoma in the Big-12 title game and some help, the Cyclones could be the first two-loss team to get in.

7. Florida 8-1 (6): The loss to LSU only cost the Gators one spot in the rankings. Yes, they are still alive. The question becomes is a win over Alabama enough to get the Gators in as a two-loss SEC champ. Texas A&M does own a head-to-head win over Florida. If they can pull off the upset in Atlanta, that could force the committee into having to decide exactly how worthy Ohio State really is.

8. Georgia 6-2 (7): The Bulldogs throttled a ranked Missouri team last weekend and still dropped a spot. They have no shot.

9. Cincinnati 8-0 (8): The Bearcats were off again last weekend after their game with No. 23 Tulsa was called off. Just like last week, they dropped another spot. Unbeaten or not, they have no shot and if we're being honest, they never really had one.

10. Oklahoma 7-2 (11): Unlike Iowa State, who also has just two losses, the Sooners have no chance. Win or lose in the Big-12 Championship Game this weekend, they are just to far back. It will be impossible to make up that much ground.

11. Indiana 6-1 (12): Win or lose against Ohio State this weekend in the Big-10 title game, the Hoosiers are not getting in. They can ruin the Buckeyes chances though.

12. Coastal Carolina 10-0 (13): The Chanticleers are a fun story, but if Cincinnati can't get in, neither can Coastal.